Best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League tips for 5 November 2025

Football betting tips: Europa League and Conference League
17:45 - FC Midtjylland vs Celtic
0.5pt Philip Billing to be carded at 11/4 (bet365)
20:00 - Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
1pt Evann Guessand to score anytime at 11/5 (Betway)
20:00 - Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar
1pt Will Hughes to be carded at 15/4 (bet365)
FC Midtjylland vs Celtic
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
PHILIP BILLING is 11/4 TO BE CARDED against Celtic, a price which looks a little too big.
He has struggled for stability and regular game time across the last three seasons, making only 30 starts for Bournemouth, Napoli and Midtjylland. That said, he has still managed to pick up nine yellows and one red across that time (0.30 cards per 90).
In the Europa League, Billing has two cards in three appearances this term and could add to that on Thursday.
Odds correct at 1200 (05/11/25)
Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
It's been a slow start to life at Aston Villa for EVANN GUESSAND.
He hasn't been able to get a run in the team in the Premier League, but has so far played every minute of Aston Villa's Europa League campaign, opening his account last time out in the 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles.
The Ivory Coast international has been a constant threat in the UEL, firing five shots and hitting the target with one of those, averaging 0.37 xG per 90, a process that makes the 11/5 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME a value bet.
While he hasn't hit the same heights just yet since moving to England, it's worth remembering that Guessand fired 12 goals for Nice last season in Ligue 1, while averaged 0.54 xG per 90 in the Europa League.
In a game where Villa are 2/9 to win against a Maccabi Tel-Aviv side who have conceded six goals in their last two UEL matches, it's Guessand who looks the best value.
Odds correct at 1130 (05/11/25)
Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
WILL HUGHES was a staple for card backers in the Premier League last campaign, picking up 11 in 33 appearances.
Unfortunately, he has only started half of Crystal Palace’s 10 league games this season.
Hughes is more of a squad player now but he's started all of Palace's games in the Europa Conference League and Carabao Cup. In total, he has started nine games this season and picked up five cards, so he is still as cynical as ever.
At 15/4 backing him TO BE CARDED feels like a tap-in as the Eagles host AZ on Thursday.
Odds correct at 1230 (05/11/25)
