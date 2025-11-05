Best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League tips for 5 November 2025

Football betting tips: Europa League and Conference League 17:45 - FC Midtjylland vs Celtic 0.5pt Philip Billing to be carded at 11/4 (bet365) 20:00 - Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1pt Evann Guessand to score anytime at 11/5 (Betway) 20:00 - Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar 1pt Will Hughes to be carded at 15/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

FC Midtjylland vs Celtic Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

PHILIP BILLING is 11/4 TO BE CARDED against Celtic, a price which looks a little too big. He has struggled for stability and regular game time across the last three seasons, making only 30 starts for Bournemouth, Napoli and Midtjylland. That said, he has still managed to pick up nine yellows and one red across that time (0.30 cards per 90). In the Europa League, Billing has two cards in three appearances this term and could add to that on Thursday. Odds correct at 1200 (05/11/25)

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe It's been a slow start to life at Aston Villa for EVANN GUESSAND. He hasn't been able to get a run in the team in the Premier League, but has so far played every minute of Aston Villa's Europa League campaign, opening his account last time out in the 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles. The Ivory Coast international has been a constant threat in the UEL, firing five shots and hitting the target with one of those, averaging 0.37 xG per 90, a process that makes the 11/5 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME a value bet.

Evann Guessand celebrates scoring for Aston Villa

While he hasn't hit the same heights just yet since moving to England, it's worth remembering that Guessand fired 12 goals for Nice last season in Ligue 1, while averaged 0.54 xG per 90 in the Europa League. In a game where Villa are 2/9 to win against a Maccabi Tel-Aviv side who have conceded six goals in their last two UEL matches, it's Guessand who looks the best value. Odds correct at 1130 (05/11/25)

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill WILL HUGHES was a staple for card backers in the Premier League last campaign, picking up 11 in 33 appearances. Unfortunately, he has only started half of Crystal Palace’s 10 league games this season.