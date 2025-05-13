Football betting tips: Weekend best bets Friday 20:00 1pt Tommy Simkin to be carded in Walsall vs Chesterfield at 6/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 12:30 2pts Conor Grant 2+ shots in Wimbledon vs Notts County at 17/20 (William Hill) 1pt Grant to score anytime at 6/1 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index) Sunday 13:30 2pts Under 2.5 goals in Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women (Sky Bet) 1pt Chelsea to win and under 2.5 goals at 11/4 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Walsall vs Chesterfield (Agg: 2-0) Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Walsall are two goals to the good and 1/33 on to win the tie; followers of League Two will know that is a terrible price. The second leg won’t be straightforward, nothing is with the Saddlers. They were 12 points clear at the turn of the year and finished the season seven points off the pace. A two-goal cushion will fill those at Bescot Stadium with dread and I imagine the players will adopt a by any means necessary approach against Chesterfield.

Not least TOMMY SIMKIN. Walsall’s keeper has four bookings to his name this season and has developed a bit of a reputation in the fourth tier. Backing him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the angle. CLICK HERE to back Tommy Simkin to be carded with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/05/25)

Wimbledon vs Notts C (Agg: 1-0) Kick-off: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend Notts County were unlucky to lose the first leg of this semi-final, with Wimbledon goalkeeper Owen Goodman in inspired form alongside defensive colleague Riley Harbottle who also popped up with the only goal of the game on the hour mark. One man in particular will have left Meadow Lane in disbelief that he didn't find the net, with CONOR GRANT having five shots in total; saves, blocks and near misses prevented him from scoring.

Chelsea W vs Man Utd W Kick-off: 13:30 BST, Sunday

TV: BBC One

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend Beat holders Manchester United in the FA Women's Cup final at Wembley and CHELSEA will have gone the entire domestic season unbeaten. In a remarkable maiden campaign under Sonia Bompastor the Blues have already won the Women's Super League (W19 D3 L0) and League Cup, with Bompastor instilling a defensive resilience that has seen them record 17 clean sheets in 29 domestic matches. In the WSL Chelsea conceded just 13 goals; third-placed finishers United weren't far behind. Marc Skinner's team were breached on only 16 occasions, which makes the even money about UNDER 2.5 GOALS available with Sky Bet worth taking, as is CHELSEA TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 11/4. Both league meetings this season ended in 1-0 Blues wins and in this very same match two years ago, it was the very same scoreline. Odds correct at 0930 BST (16/05/25)