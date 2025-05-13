Menu icon
conor grant

Best bets: EFL play-offs and FA Women's Cup final tips

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri May 16, 2025 · 8 min ago

Football betting tips: Weekend best bets

Friday 20:00

1pt Tommy Simkin to be carded in Walsall vs Chesterfield at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Saturday 12:30

2pts Conor Grant 2+ shots in Wimbledon vs Notts County at 17/20 (William Hill)

1pt Grant to score anytime at 6/1 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index)

Sunday 13:30

2pts Under 2.5 goals in Chelsea Women vs Man Utd Women (Sky Bet)

1pt Chelsea to win and under 2.5 goals at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

Walsall vs Chesterfield (Agg: 2-0)

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Walsall are two goals to the good and 1/33 on to win the tie; followers of League Two will know that is a terrible price.

The second leg won’t be straightforward, nothing is with the Saddlers. They were 12 points clear at the turn of the year and finished the season seven points off the pace. A two-goal cushion will fill those at Bescot Stadium with dread and I imagine the players will adopt a by any means necessary approach against Chesterfield.

Tommy Simkin

Not least TOMMY SIMKIN. Walsall’s keeper has four bookings to his name this season and has developed a bit of a reputation in the fourth tier. Backing him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is the angle.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/05/25)

Wimbledon vs Notts C (Agg: 1-0)

Joe Townsend

Notts County were unlucky to lose the first leg of this semi-final, with Wimbledon goalkeeper Owen Goodman in inspired form alongside defensive colleague Riley Harbottle who also popped up with the only goal of the game on the hour mark.

One man in particular will have left Meadow Lane in disbelief that he didn't find the net, with CONOR GRANT having five shots in total; saves, blocks and near misses prevented him from scoring.

Conor Grant

The Irishman had three attempts, scoring twice, in Notts' penultimate League Two game of the regular season away at Harrogate, the 10th time in his last 20 starts that he has had 2+ SHOTS.

His impact is on the rise, too, with Grant registering 3+ in five of his last 13 starts since being pushed into a more attacking midfield role, something we can only expect more of in the second leg as Notts chase the game in the absence of suspended striker Alassana Jatta, making the 6/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME worth taking.

Odds correct at 0800 BST (16/05/25)

Chelsea W vs Man Utd W

Joe Townsend

Beat holders Manchester United in the FA Women's Cup final at Wembley and CHELSEA will have gone the entire domestic season unbeaten.

In a remarkable maiden campaign under Sonia Bompastor the Blues have already won the Women's Super League (W19 D3 L0) and League Cup, with Bompastor instilling a defensive resilience that has seen them record 17 clean sheets in 29 domestic matches.

In the WSL Chelsea conceded just 13 goals; third-placed finishers United weren't far behind. Marc Skinner's team were breached on only 16 occasions, which makes the even money about UNDER 2.5 GOALS available with Sky Bet worth taking, as is CHELSEA TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 11/4.

Both league meetings this season ended in 1-0 Blues wins and in this very same match two years ago, it was the very same scoreline.

Odds correct at 0930 BST (16/05/25)

