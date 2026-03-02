Best bets: EFL League One tips for 3 March 2026

Football betting tips: EFL
1pt David McGoldrick to score anytime in Barnsley vs Wycombe at 21/10 (General)
1pt Barnsley to win at 9/5 (Coral)
1pt Burton to win (Draw No Bet) vs Exeter at 13/10 (William Hill)
0.5pt Double - Barnsley and Burton to win at 7.6/1 (General)
*All kick off 19:45 GMT
Barnsley vs Wycombe
- Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
BARNSLEY have been a peculiar team under Conor Hourihane this season. After a promising start they've struggled for consistency, regularly showing glimpses of a possible assault on League One's top six but never being truly reliable.
Saturday's 3-1 win at Leyton Orient was just their second on the road since August with only the Reds' home form keeping them both clear of relegation trouble, and thanks to having four games in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield, and with a glimmer of hope that the play-offs can still be reached.
They are W8 D3 L4 at Oakwell, where they'll play five of their next six league games - a run of fixtures that will ultimately define their season.
Wycombe, led by former Barnsley manager Michael Duff, arrive in South Yorkshire as favourites thanks to a strong run of results that has lifted them to ninth.
The majority of those points have been gathered at Adams Park however, with Duff's team winning only once away since October and losing two of their last four.
As 9/5 outsiders it's worth backing a BARNSLEY WIN, though I was tempted by the odds-against quotes with William Hill about draw no bet.
The Reds were inspired by a hat-trick from 38-year-old EFL legend DAVID MCGOLDRICK on Saturday, who has found a new lease of life since top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn was first unavailable through illness in January and then sold to Wrexham on deadline day.
McGoldrick has scored 10 goals in his last nine league matches, only failing to find the net in two of those appearances - one of which he played just 45 minutes in.
At 2/1 and above TO SCORE ANYTIME he is overpriced to continue this renaissance.
Exeter vs Burton
- Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
BURTON will be keen to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday, their first loss in 90 minutes - they held Premier League club West Ham before going down in extra time - in six matches.
They visit an Exeter team in disarray after long-time boss Gary Caldwell left for Wigan, with the Grecians winless in seven League One games (D5 L2) losing 5-1 at home to Bolton last time out.
With five draws among that run it's sensible to take the DRAW NO BET option with the visiting Brewers available at a sizeable 13/10.
I will, however, back the away win in a BARNSLEY-BURTON DOUBLE to smaller stakes, which pays above 7.5/1 with the vast majority of firms.
Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (2/3/26)
