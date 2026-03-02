Best bets: EFL League One tips for 3 March 2026

Barnsley vs Wycombe

Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

BARNSLEY have been a peculiar team under Conor Hourihane this season. After a promising start they've struggled for consistency, regularly showing glimpses of a possible assault on League One's top six but never being truly reliable.

Saturday's 3-1 win at Leyton Orient was just their second on the road since August with only the Reds' home form keeping them both clear of relegation trouble, and thanks to having four games in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield, and with a glimmer of hope that the play-offs can still be reached.

They are W8 D3 L4 at Oakwell, where they'll play five of their next six league games - a run of fixtures that will ultimately define their season.

Wycombe, led by former Barnsley manager Michael Duff, arrive in South Yorkshire as favourites thanks to a strong run of results that has lifted them to ninth.

The majority of those points have been gathered at Adams Park however, with Duff's team winning only once away since October and losing two of their last four.

As 9/5 outsiders it's worth backing a BARNSLEY WIN, though I was tempted by the odds-against quotes with William Hill about draw no bet.

The Reds were inspired by a hat-trick from 38-year-old EFL legend DAVID MCGOLDRICK on Saturday, who has found a new lease of life since top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn was first unavailable through illness in January and then sold to Wrexham on deadline day.