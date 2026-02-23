Best bets: EFL Championship, League One and League Two tips for 24 February 2026

Football betting tips: EFL Tuesday 19:45 1pt Charlton to beat West Brom at 3/1 (Betfred) 1pt Burton to beat Stockport at 12/5 (Coral) 1pt Shrewsbury to beat Salford at 17/4 (General) 1pt (Total Stake) Trixie: Charlton, Burton and Shrewsbury to win at 67/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I've taken a leaf out of Jimmy's book for Tuesday night by going down the TRIXIE route for three bigger priced fancies in the Sky Bet EFL. There are a few really nice match-ups where the circumstances haven't been priced in by the bookies, and we can take advantage. In a slight deviation from Jimmy's weekly Punt, I'm also backing each as singles. Overall, we make a small loss if our shortest priced single wins and the other two lose, break even if the mid-priced selection is the only winner, and make a small profit if the largest priced selection does the business while the other two come up short. Not that any of that matters - they're all nailed on!

West Brom vs Charlton Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

We start in the Championship where West Brom have been dragged deep into relegation trouble having really struggled under new manager Eric Ramsay (D3 L5). They sit just a point above the drop zone and perhaps most worrying is that their long-term, consistent home form - which continued under previous boss Ryan Mason - has disappeared, with Albion taking one point from their last four games at The Hawthorns, failing to score in any of their last three. A hard-nosed Nathan Jones-led CHARLTON (3/1) will smell blood. One defeat in five (W2 D2) has pulled them seven points clear of danger. Victory in the Black Country would open that gap to at least nine points. Having lost only once on the road this calendar year, the Addicks will be confident of taking what would be a giant step towards safety.

Burton vs Stockport Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats League One relegation battlers BURTON (12/5) host promotion-chasing Stockport; hopefully they continue a remarkable record against top sides. Despite struggling towards the wrong end of the table, Gary Bowyer's side have taken 17 of their 36 points this season from meetings with the current top 10. Neither Cardiff (1st) nor Huddersfield (6th) managed a win against them, with the Brewers taking four points from each. Bolton (3rd) and Bradford (5th) have both been beaten, with Wycombe (9th) Stevenage (8th) and Luton (10th) all held - the latter as recently as Saturday. In the reverse fixture Stockport were made to fight back from 1-0 down, claiming victory with two goals in the final 20 minutes.

Salford vs Shrewsbury Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats

Karl Robinson's Salford are wobbling again