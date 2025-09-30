Best bets: EFL Championship and League One tips for 30 September 2025

Football betting tips: EFL
1pt Ben Mee to score anytime in Sheffield United vs Southampton (19:45) at 14/1 (bet365)
1pt Cardiff win to nil vs Burton (19:45) at 6/4 (General)
Sheffield United vs Southampton
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Tom Carnduff
Chris 'Chrissy' Wilder guided the Blades to a much-needed victory against Oxford last time out and confidence will be high despite their lowly position in the Sky Bet Championship table as they welcome Southampton.
A noisy Bramall Lane is expected and we could well see Sheffield United on the front foot in stages. While the Saints will look to continue with their usual possession-heavy style, set-pieces could well be their undoing.
They've won the second-lowest amount of aerial duels in the entire Championship so far this season and the 13.0 they're averaging per game ranks them 24th in this metric.
The Blades have height and I expect them to utilise it. Therefore, I'll be taking the 14/1 on BEN MEE TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The former Burnley and Brentford centre-back started his first game for the club in Oxfordshire and won three of his six attempted aerials.
Throughout his career, he's been a reliable 'couple of goals a season defender' and you need to find the match-ups where he can pounce. This could well be one of them.
With Japhet Tanganga and Mark McGuinness also in the backline, the visitors will be occupied on set-piece situations. Any of the trio could strike but I'll side with Mee at the biggest price.
Cardiff vs Burton
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Joe Townsend
CARDIFF have lost just once so far this season, with League One leaders Bradford stunning them 3-1 at Cardiff City Stadium earlier this month.
Aside from that it has been a near perfect start to life for new manager Brian Barry-Murphy, winning five and drawing the other two of their league matches, conceding just one goal in those seven matches.
Against bottom club Burton, whose only victory came on the opening weekend of the campaign, a team who have scored only once in their last six league matches it therefore makes sense to back CARDIFF TO WIN TO NIL at 6/4.
Odds correct at 1030 BST (30/09/25)
