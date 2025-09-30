Best bets: EFL Championship and League One tips for 30 September 2025

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Chris 'Chrissy' Wilder guided the Blades to a much-needed victory against Oxford last time out and confidence will be high despite their lowly position in the Sky Bet Championship table as they welcome Southampton.

A noisy Bramall Lane is expected and we could well see Sheffield United on the front foot in stages. While the Saints will look to continue with their usual possession-heavy style, set-pieces could well be their undoing.

They've won the second-lowest amount of aerial duels in the entire Championship so far this season and the 13.0 they're averaging per game ranks them 24th in this metric.

The Blades have height and I expect them to utilise it. Therefore, I'll be taking the 14/1 on BEN MEE TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The former Burnley and Brentford centre-back started his first game for the club in Oxfordshire and won three of his six attempted aerials.

Throughout his career, he's been a reliable 'couple of goals a season defender' and you need to find the match-ups where he can pounce. This could well be one of them.

With Japhet Tanganga and Mark McGuinness also in the backline, the visitors will be occupied on set-piece situations. Any of the trio could strike but I'll side with Mee at the biggest price.