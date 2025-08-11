Best bets: EFL Carabao Cup tips

Football betting tips: Tuesday
0.5pt Cameron Burgess to score anytime in Swansea vs Crawley (19:00) at 10/1 (Betfred, bet365)
1pt Macaulay Langstaff to score anytime in Newport vs Millwall (19:30) at 7/4 (William Hill)
0.5pt Langstaff to score 2+ goals at 10/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pt Langstaff to score 3+ goals at 55/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
1pt Callum Robinson to score anytime in Cardiff vs Swindon (19:45) at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet)
0.5pt Jesse Debrah to score anytime in Blackpool vs Port Vale (19:45) at 20/1 (Boylesports, Betfred)
1pt Michal Helik to score anytime in Oxford vs Colchester (19:45) at 9/1 (Boylesports, Coral)
Newport vs Millwall
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:30 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Alex Neil opted for Josh Coburn and Mihailo Ivanovic upfront for Millwall’s Championship curtain raiser at Norwich over the weekend but it was MACAULAY LANGSTAFF who netted the winner at Carrow Road from the bench.
Having scored 70 goals across two seasons at Notts County, the Lions won the race to sign him at the beginning of last season but Langstaff struggled to make an immediate impact at the Den.
He only scored one league goal last term but this season could be different, and after equalling last season's tally already, he could be in line for a start at Newport on Tuesday.
Given his track record in the fourth tier (0.63 goals per 90) and the fact he hit a hat-trick against Sutton United in pre-season, Langstaff’s prices TO SCORE ANYTIME, net 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS could be worth a punt on Tuesday.
All eyes on the team news at Rodney Parade.
Joe Townsend
Often a cursory glance at the Carabao Cup first round draw instantly flags up a handful of overpriced potential upsets, giving us the opportunity to have a few small-stakes punts and a bit of fun cheering on the underdogs. On this night back in 2022, all nine Championship sides who faced lower league opposition were knocked out. Should history come anywhere close to repeating itself in 2025, then the prices were never there in the first place, annoyingly.
Instead, there are a few fun bets to be had where overpriced ANYTIME GOALSCORERS are concerned. Starting with CALLUM ROBINSON.
Cardiff vs Swindon
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
After late cameos off the bench in Cardiff's opening two League One matches it feels likely the experienced forward will start against fourth-tier Swindon.
He appeals at 7/4 to find the net, as after all, even in a forgettable campaign as the Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship, Robinson scored 12 times in 34 games.
Blackpool vs Port Vale
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Robinson was briefly up against JESSE DEBRAH on Thursday night, with the defender part of an impressive Port Vale team who deserved more than a 0-0.
Debrah twice went close with headers from just outside the six-yard box, one going just wide and the other well blocked.
The centre-back usually only scores a couple of goals per season so isn't among the most prolific of defenders, but at 20/1 against a Blackpool team who have conceded the most goals (seven) of any team in the EFL across the opening two weekends, it's a price to capitalise on.
Swansea vs Crawley
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
CAMERON BURGESS is another defender worth taking to small stakes against a struggling backline.
Swansea host League Two club Crawley, who have made a worryingly bad start to life back in the bottom tier after relegation, losing to Grimsby and Newport and conceding five goals in the process.
Like Debrah, Burgess isn't a prolific scorer but on what would be his home debut having joined from Ipswich in the summer, against a team two divisions below who look in complete disarray, the 10/1 is worth a shot.
Oxford vs Colchester
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Last and by no means least is MICHAL HELIK; defenders don't come much better in terms of set-piece threat.
The Poland international will be frustrated none of his three headers in Oxford's home defeat by Portsmouth on Saturday managed to test the goalkeeper, but at least shows he's picking up where he left off having scored five goals in 20 appearances after joining from Huddersfield in January.
It was the third time he has scored at least five goals in a Championship campaign and his best per-game return, beating the nine goals in 41 matches for Huddersfield in 2023/24.
At 9/1 to find the net against League Two Colchester, who somehow escaped Boundary Park with a 1-1 draw on Saturday despite allowing newly-promoted Oldham 21 shots and 3.68 xG - including clearing three shots off the line - he is very backable.
Odds correct at 1630 BST (11/08/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.