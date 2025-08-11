Best bets: EFL Carabao Cup tips

Having scored 70 goals across two seasons at Notts County, the Lions won the race to sign him at the beginning of last season but Langstaff struggled to make an immediate impact at the Den.

Alex Neil opted for Josh Coburn and Mihailo Ivanovic upfront for Millwall’s Championship curtain raiser at Norwich over the weekend but it was MACAULAY LANGSTAFF who netted the winner at Carrow Road from the bench.

The match winning goal in all it's glory! Pure composure from Langstaff 🧊

Given his track record in the fourth tier (0.63 goals per 90) and the fact he hit a hat-trick against Sutton United in pre-season, Langstaff’s prices TO SCORE ANYTIME , net 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS could be worth a punt on Tuesday.

He only scored one league goal last term but this season could be different, and after equalling last season's tally already, he could be in line for a start at Newport on Tuesday.

Joe Townsend

Often a cursory glance at the Carabao Cup first round draw instantly flags up a handful of overpriced potential upsets, giving us the opportunity to have a few small-stakes punts and a bit of fun cheering on the underdogs. On this night back in 2022, all nine Championship sides who faced lower league opposition were knocked out. Should history come anywhere close to repeating itself in 2025, then the prices were never there in the first place, annoyingly.

Instead, there are a few fun bets to be had where overpriced ANYTIME GOALSCORERS are concerned. Starting with CALLUM ROBINSON.

Cardiff vs Swindon

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

After late cameos off the bench in Cardiff's opening two League One matches it feels likely the experienced forward will start against fourth-tier Swindon.

He appeals at 7/4 to find the net, as after all, even in a forgettable campaign as the Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship, Robinson scored 12 times in 34 games.

Blackpool vs Port Vale

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Robinson was briefly up against JESSE DEBRAH on Thursday night, with the defender part of an impressive Port Vale team who deserved more than a 0-0.

Debrah twice went close with headers from just outside the six-yard box, one going just wide and the other well blocked.

The centre-back usually only scores a couple of goals per season so isn't among the most prolific of defenders, but at 20/1 against a Blackpool team who have conceded the most goals (seven) of any team in the EFL across the opening two weekends, it's a price to capitalise on.

Swansea vs Crawley

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

CAMERON BURGESS is another defender worth taking to small stakes against a struggling backline.

Swansea host League Two club Crawley, who have made a worryingly bad start to life back in the bottom tier after relegation, losing to Grimsby and Newport and conceding five goals in the process.

Like Debrah, Burgess isn't a prolific scorer but on what would be his home debut having joined from Ipswich in the summer, against a team two divisions below who look in complete disarray, the 10/1 is worth a shot.

Oxford vs Colchester