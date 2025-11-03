Best bets: Championship tips for 4 November 2025

Football betting tips: Championship
19:45 - Derby vs Hull
1pt Joe Gelhardt to score anytime at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
19:45 - Ipswich vs Watford
1pt Jack Taylor to be carded at 15/2 (bet365)
20:00 - Coventry vs Sheff Utd
0.5pt Luke Woolfenden to score anytime at 18/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Derby vs Hull
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
JOE GELHARDT scored his sixth league goal of the season at Carrow Road on Saturday drawing him level with Oli McBurnie at the top of Hull’s goalscoring charts.
Interestingly, McBurnie - who didn’t make the squad at the weekend and is a major doubt on Tuesday - is as short as 19/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME at Derby. Yet Gelhardt, who has scored the same amount of goals and averages more shots per 90 (2.5), can be backed in the same market at 4/1.
The Tigers have netted at least one goal in each of their last 10 league games whilst Derby have conceded in 10 of their 13 league games.
Ipswich vs Watford
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Kieran McKenna has this neat habit of chopping and changing his starting XI from game to game, it makes trying to second guess who is going to play very tricky.
That said, there is a card price in Tuesday’s clash at Portman Road too big not to tout.
JACK TAYLOR has started the last two games for Ipswich and his side have won their last two games. It would be harsh to drop him.
Taylor has picked up nine cards in three seasons at the Tractor Boys, that it's a cards per 90 average of 0.37 which would - in the most literal sense possible - make 2/1 value for him TO BE CARDED on Tuesday.
Taylor can be backed at 15/2 for a card with bet365. The biggest price of any outfielder.
He has two cards in five league starts this season and he was carded 10 times in his final season at Peterborough.
I just hope he starts against Watford.
Coventry vs Sheff Utd
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
Joe Townsend
Coventry's unbeaten start to the Championship season came to an end on Friday as they lost 3-2 at Wrexham, but even in defeat they continued their remarkable goalscoring.
It's now 36 in 13 league games, a staggering 14 more than anyone else in the division. Haji Wright, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Victor Torp have accounted for 23 of those, with contributions from defence (2) so far rather quiet.
While it was a huge blow to be without three of their regular back four for the trip to the Racecourse, it did mean LUKE WOOLFENDEN was given just a second league start since joining from Ipswich in the summer; and he proved to be quite the menace.
The centre-back missed two excellent opportunities at corners. Having come on as a substitute for the injured Bobby Thomas in the match prior he also went close in that game, seeing a close-range header blocked on the line.
Sheffield United have found it difficult defending set-pieces lately, with at least one goal conceded from a corner in three of their last six matches and in both of their recent successive defeats by Preston and Derby.
It isn't something you would usually associate with a Chris Wilder side, but eight games in he is struggling to get a firm imprint on this team and while that remains the case it is worth taking a punt on the 18/1 about WOOLFENDEN TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Odds correct at 1650 GMT (03/11/25)
