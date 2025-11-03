Best bets: Champions League tips for 5 November 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League
20:00 Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen
1pt Red card in the match at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
0.25pt Both teams red card at 80/1 (Sky Bet)
- ***More tips could follow...
Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 6
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
The desperation for a win at the Estadio da Luz will be palpable for both Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen, as both have made winless starts to their Champions League campaign.
Jose Mourinho's side sit second from bottom in the UCL league phase after losing all three contests to date, while Leverkusen sit 30th out of 36 and head to Portugal after a 3-0 humbling at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, and a 7-2 home loss to PSG in their last Champions League outing.
Tempers could flare here due to the must-win nature of the match, so we have to give A RED CARD IN THE MATCH a run at 11/2, especially given the referee appointment, and we'll chance BOTH TEAMS RED CARD at a huge price.
The man in the middle is Simone Sozza, and he's brandished a red card in five of his eight games this season, showing six reds in total, while both teams have seen an awful lot of reds this season.
Benfica have seen a red card in seven of their last 16 games across all competitions, while Bayer Leverkusen have seen a red card in six of their 14, their games seeing nine reds in total.
Given the state of play for both, the referee appointment and the red-card-heavy start to the season for both teams, the 11/2 for a red looks massive. And, while it probably won't land, 80/1 for both teams to be red carded has to be chanced - it did land in Leverkusen's last UCL game.
Odds correct at 1625 GMT (03/11/25)
