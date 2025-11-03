Best bets: Champions League tips for 5 November 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League 20:00 Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen 1pt Red card in the match at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Both teams red card at 80/1 (Sky Bet) ***More tips could follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Benfica vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 6

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe The desperation for a win at the Estadio da Luz will be palpable for both Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen, as both have made winless starts to their Champions League campaign. Jose Mourinho's side sit second from bottom in the UCL league phase after losing all three contests to date, while Leverkusen sit 30th out of 36 and head to Portugal after a 3-0 humbling at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, and a 7-2 home loss to PSG in their last Champions League outing. Tempers could flare here due to the must-win nature of the match, so we have to give A RED CARD IN THE MATCH a run at 11/2, especially given the referee appointment, and we'll chance BOTH TEAMS RED CARD at a huge price.

Simone Sozza loves his red card this season