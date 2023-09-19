Bayern Munich vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card at 5/1 (Boylesports)
It is a baptism of fire for Manchester United in the Champions League this season.
First on the roster in Group A is a trip to the Allianz Arena to face perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag’s side have made a poor start to the Premier League campaign, back-to-back 3-1 defeats against Brighton and Arsenal followed three poor performances against Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.
The visitors could have as many as nine players unavailable on Wednesday as well, so it is easy to see why the Red Devils are 19/4 to win.
BRUNO FERNANDES has already notched up three bookings in five league appearances this season.
The United captain has picked up 38 cards in five seasons since joining from Sporting and in European competitions has a cards per 90 average of 0.22.
So it was a surprise to see him at a best price of 5/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD on Wednesday, a bet as short as 15/8 with other firms.
Fernandes will have his work cut out in Bavaria opposing Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka in midfield, especially considering his supporting cast of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have a combined age of 62.
Fernandes card and 2+ fouls make up two legs of our 24/1 punt. He tops United’s charts for defensive output, averaging 2.6 tackles and 1.4 fouls per game domestically.
Harry Kane has taken to life in Germany well with four goals and an assist in four Bunesliga appearances. He's been directly involved in seven goals during his last 10 appearances against Man Utd.
Score prediction: Bayern 3-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Although Rashford has scored just once this season, he is still averaging 4.6 shots and 1.2 shots on target per game, hitting the target in all five fixtures, which has included games against Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton - at home to the latter on Saturday he had a season-high nine shots (two on target).
Last season, Bayern conceded an average of 8.8 shots and 2.8 shots on target per90 in the Bundesliga; unexpectedly high for a team so dominant.
Despite practical Thomas Tuchel replacing flamboyant Julian Nagelsmann, that trend has continued with 10 shots conceded in three of five games in all competitions.
Across four league matches they have conceded an average of 2.5 shots on target, allowing four against Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen.
Bayern will be without Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Guerreiro and Tarek Buchmann.
Joshua Kimmich will be assessed ahead of kick-off after he was substituted in the second half of his side's 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. If the midfielder is unavailable, Konrad Laimer will replace him in central midfield.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the latest addition to the Red Devils' injury list joining Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo in the treatment room.
Ten Hag has banished Jadon Sancho, and Anthony is unavailable.
The Dutchman experimented with a diamond during his side's defeat at the weekend but should revert back to a 4-2-3-1 in Bavaria.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Odds correct at 1230 BST (19/08/23)
