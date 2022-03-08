The Poland star reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season with a treble blast inside the opening 23 minutes.

The previous quickest hat-trick from the start of a Champions League match came in 24 minutes from AC Milan’s Marco Simone, against Rosenborg in 1996.

Bayern were thankful for a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser when the two sides met in Austria last month.

But any thoughts of another close contest were quickly removed after Nicolas Capaldo had missed an early chance for Salzburg and Bayern turned on the style.