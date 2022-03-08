Sporting Life
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a 23-minute hat-trick
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored a 23-minute hat-trick

Bayern Munich 7-1 RB Salzburg (8-2 aggregate): Robert Lewandowski scores record-breaking hat-trick as Bayern reach Champions League quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
22:29 · TUE March 08, 2022

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Bayern Munich destroyed RB Salzburg 7-1 to reach the last eight of the competition.

The Poland star reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season with a treble blast inside the opening 23 minutes.

The previous quickest hat-trick from the start of a Champions League match came in 24 minutes from AC Milan’s Marco Simone, against Rosenborg in 1996.

Bayern were thankful for a last-minute Kingsley Coman equaliser when the two sides met in Austria last month.

But any thoughts of another close contest were quickly removed after Nicolas Capaldo had missed an early chance for Salzburg and Bayern turned on the style.

Lewandowski was brought down by Maximilian Wober after turning superbly on Coman’s pass to slot home a 12th-minute penalty.

Bayern’s second goal was identical as Wober again felled Lewandowski just inside the area and the forward’s second spot-kick found the same corner of the net.

The third arrived instantly as advancing Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn kicked the ball against Lewandowski and it looped onto a post before the striker claimed his 42nd goal of the season with a simple tap-in.

Coman robbed Mohamed Camara to set up Serge Gnabry after 31 minutes, his shot fired under the body of Kohn.

Thomas Muller smashed home the fifth nine minutes after the restart before Salzburg teenager Maurits Kjaergaard struck a superb left-footed consolation.

But Bayern had the final say as Muller swept home his 52nd Champions League goal and Leroy Sane completed the rout five minutes from time.

