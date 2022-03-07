Manchester City hold a 5-0 lead from the first leg and Tom Carnduff picks out two best bets for their clash with Sporting.

Manchester City have won this tie already and if UEFA offered Sporting the chance to take the week off, they'd probably take it. Pep Guardiola's men hold a commanding 5-0 lead from the first leg and should finish with an even bigger aggregate score. They're a very short price for victory in 90 minutes and it's hard to argue again that. Sporting are in the midst of a title race in Portugal's top-flight and the focus will be on closing the six-point gap to Porto in first. For City, it's about keeping the momentum going - we shouldn't expect them to slow down just because they're so far ahead already.

Man City v Sporting (agg: 5-0) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV channel: BT Sport 2 Man City 1/10 | Draw 8/1 | Sporting 22/1

City are a machine at home - although they were beaten recently by Tottenham - but it's mainly wins every single week and the green in that column is very likely to appear after 90 minutes here. They've demonstrated an ability to win and win big. We can expect them to score a few and there is value in the goalscorer market - particularly with one player I've mentioned plenty of times before. At a best price of 28/1 - making it above 9/1 on the each-way terms - JOAO CANCELO TO SCORE FIRST looks an interesting bet. He has scored first in two games this season with another coming anytime. CLICK HERE to back Joao Cancelo to score first with Sky Bet The full-back is a prolific shot taker in this City side - going for 2.3 on average per Premier League outing with 1.3 in the Champions League. He was denied a spectacular overhead kick goal by a strong David De Gea save on Sunday. Whether he lines up as a left-back or right-back is largely irrelevant. He will be high up the pitch operating like an attacking midfielder or a winger - this will be the case with City having the majority of possession.

Cancelo had a shot in the first leg and that coming from the 'D' outside the box shows the sort of positions he finds himself in. At 28/1, it's a value play as is usually the case with the City man. At the same 28/1 price, we're also backing JOHN STONES TO SCORE FIRST. His involvement is likely given injuries to Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. CLICK HERE to back John Stones to score first with Sky Bet There are a number of reasons behind this selection and the first of which is the amount of corners that City will have. They've taken at least nine corners in each of their last six home contests. For Stones, he is City's biggest threat in the air. The centre-back averages 3.7 aerial duels won per Premier League game alongside 2.3 in the Champions League - both are the highest in this squad. He's had three shots in four European outings with a 0.5 shots per game average in England's top-flight. He should get opportunities to find the back of the net and he has proven in the past that he can take them. With City such a short price for success, in a tie that is already over, the value comes in backing CANCELO and STONES to strike.

