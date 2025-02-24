Barry Ferguson replaces Philippe Clement as Rangers manager

Rangers have confirmed that former captain Barry Ferguson is their new manager until the end of the season.

Ferguson replaces Philippe Clement, who was dismissed following Saturday's shock 2-0 home loss to St. Mirren. That result left them 13 points adrift of leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table. It brought an end to his 16-month spell in charge of the Ibrox club where he guided them to League Cup success in December 2023. Ferguson had been the favourite in the market since opening, although he hasn't held a managerial role since resigning from Alloa Athletic in February 2022.

Club Statement | Managerial Team Appointed — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 24, 2025

They were in League One at the time but Ferguson departed having overseen just nine wins from 33 matches - a win ratio of 27%. He did guide Kelty Hearts to Lowland League glory in 2021, while he won 46 of his 120 games at the helm in a near three-year stint with Clyde between 2014 and 2017. In a statement, the club said: "Ferguson, who won five league titles, five Scottish Cups and five League Cups across two spells at Ibrox, will be joined by coaches Issame Charai, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor. "As confirmed yesterday, Philippe Clement is leaving the club. In addition, Alex Rae, Colin Stewart and Stephan van der Heyden are also departing. Rangers FC would like to thank Philippe, Alex, Colin and Stephan for their contribution and commitment. They will always be welcome at the club.

Philippe Clement was sacked from the position on Sunday

"Brian Gilmour will remain with Rangers to continue to bridge the gap between the academy and the first-team. "The ongoing football review will continue, and a new, permanent manager will be appointed in the coming months." Patrick Stewart, the club's CEO, added: "Philippe and his team have worked tirelessly during their time in at the club and have played an important role in developing the first team’s young players. "I want to reiterate, the issues we are facing run deeper than the manager. The ongoing football review seeks to address those issues, and we will continue to implement its findings in the coming weeks and months ahead of appointing a new, permanent manager."