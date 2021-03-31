Sky Bet Championship betting tips: Barnsley v Reading best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff backed Barnsley for a good season and victory over Reading will push them further into the top-six. He has two best bets for Friday.

We couldn't have asked for more when it comes to the evening kick-off on Easter Friday. Barnsley (5th) take on Reading (6th) with both teams holding promotion aspirations. The Tykes were our 50/1 outright selection for Championship glory this season and they are certainly delivering excitement for many given the huge odds previously available. What makes Barnsley's rise up the league even more remarkable is just how poor their start to the campaign was combined with the departure of Gerhard Struber for New York in early October. After seven games they were 21st with four points gained from a possible 21. Reading's season has almost been the opposite. They were six points clear at the top with an unbeaten first eight games of the campaign but they have since slid down the standings - the Royals have failed to find the same level of consistency since.

Defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out brought an end to Barnsley's remarkable run of results. Prior to that loss, they had won nine of their ten games with the only game falling short being a 0-0 draw against Derby. While victory here won't define their promotion credentials, it could well kickstart another positive run going into the play-offs. Daryl Dike in great form for Barnsley

With Barnsley just above even money for victory here, the better value comes elsewhere and it's a surprise to see DARYL DIKE as big as 12/5 for a goal anytime - prices of above 2/1 are also available with most other bookmakers. Head here to back Daryl Dike to score anytime with Sky Bet The January loan arrival from Orlando has delivered exactly what Barnsley were after with five goals in his last eight league appearances for the club. He brings both an attacking threat and a presence in the air - his last two games have seen a combined 19 aerial duels won. Just two of Dike's 11 appearances for Barnsley have failed to bring at least a shot and one of those was his debut game playing on the wing against Brentford. Now operating more centrally, he is too big of a price to net anytime in this contest. Dike's last five starts have seen a combined ten shots and he will be a handful for the Reading defence. Veljko Paunovic's side have conceded in each of their last three games and three of their last four away from home. That draw with Derby was the only time that Barnsley have failed to strike in their last 11.

It's also worth taking the 11/1 on DIKE TO SCORE A HEADER with Sky Bet given his aerial duel statistics. The forward has seen two of his five goals come via his head and, like his anytime goalscorer odds, the price just looks too big given the numbers. Head here to back Daryl Dike to score a header with Sky Bet Dike's aerial numbers are huge. He is averaging 6.2 duels won per game which is significant considering he is now into double figures for appearances. Only six players in the Sky Bet Championship are averaging higher and the worry for Reading is how their defence sees around half of the above number. Michael Morrison is the highest with 3.8 per game but he's on the injury list. The centre-back duo from the 1-1 draw against QPR (Liam Moore and Lewis Gibson) combine for an average of 4.7 per game. There will be a mismatch in this area of the pitch in Dike's favour. Victory for either side will significantly boost their chances of reaching the play-offs this season but recent showings suggest that Barnsley should be the team leaving with all three points. Rather than take the short price on offer for victory, the better value comes in backing DIKE to be among the goals.

Barnsley v Reading best bets and score prediction 1pt Daryl Dike to score a header at 11/1 (Sky Bet)

1pt Daryl Dike to score anytime at 12/5 (bet365) Score prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Reading (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (31/03/21)