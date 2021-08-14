Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has emerged as the new favourite to take the helm at Barnsley after Markus Schopp was sacked last month.
Wilder is 5/2 to be named as Schopp's next permanent successor, with former Newport County boss Michael Flynn the next favourite at 5/1 and recently sacked Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy at 6/1.
Wilder has been out of work since he left Sheffield United earlier this year, but he has been spotted at each of Cardiff's last two matches.
He led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, and secured safety in their first season back in the top flight, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.
Poor results in their second season, however, along with an alleged falling out with the owners, ended with Wilder walking away from the club he has supported since his childhood.
Odds correct at 0930 (02/11/21)
Barnsley sacked Markus Schopp after only four months as head coach, during which he won just one of his 16 matches in charge, losing his final seven games.
The 47-year-old Austrian replaced Valerien Ismael in the summer after the former Bayern Munich defender joined West Brom.
Ismael's eight months at Oakwell saw him lead the Tykes from the relegation zone to fifth, their highest finish in 21 years, before they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Swansea.
But Schopp, hampered by injuries and player departures, was unable to build on that success, with his solitary victory coming against Coventry in August.
Ironically, his final game in charge - Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bristol City - was Barnsley's best performance (xG: BRI 0.79-2.39 BAR) under him according to Expected Goals (xG).
It was just the third time the Tykes had won the xG battle in 15 Championship fixtures this season, and the first they had dominated.
Schopp left Barnsley 23rd in the table, four points adrift of 21st-placed Cardiff.
First-team coach Joseph Laumann has been placed in temporary charge since.
