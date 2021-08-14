Wilder is 5/2 to be named as Schopp's next permanent successor, with former Newport County boss Michael Flynn the next favourite at 5/1 and recently sacked Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy at 6/1.

Wilder has been out of work since he left Sheffield United earlier this year, but he has been spotted at each of Cardiff's last two matches.

He led Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, and secured safety in their first season back in the top flight, earning plenty of plaudits along the way.

Poor results in their second season, however, along with an alleged falling out with the owners, ended with Wilder walking away from the club he has supported since his childhood.