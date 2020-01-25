Valencia 2-0 Barcelona: Quique Setien suffers first defeat as manager of Catalan giants

Football
Quique Setien: Spaniard suffers first defeat as Barcelona boss
Quique Setien: Spaniard suffers first defeat as Barcelona boss
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
19:23 · January 25, 2020 · 2 min read

Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as Barcelona boss as Valencia secured a 2-0 victory at Mestalla to preserve their unbeaten home record in LaLiga this season.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen produced a string of top saves to keep Barcelona in the game in the first half, denying Maxi Gomez from the penalty spot after Gerard Pique had brought down Jose Gaya in the area, before tipping another Gomez shot onto the bar.

But Valencia took the game away from them after the break, drawing first blood three minutes into the second half thanks to a Jordi Alba own goal, before Gomez made the points safe 13 minutes before the end.

Barcelona remain top of the table but could be overtaken when second-placed Real Madrid take on Valladolid on Sunday.

Reaction

Quique Setien conceded that he may not have explained things properly to his players.

In a post-match interview shown on Barcelona's official website, Setien said: "I think in the first half we were frankly poor.

"We weren't positioned well, we didn't have that precision, that ability to wait. They had five or six chances on the counter-attack.

"We have to evaluate a lot of things from the first half. I don't think we played well at all in the first half. There are things that we didn't really understand - perhaps I didn't explain them properly to the players.

"I think perhaps we need to understand things in a bit of a better way.

"It's true that in the second half we were able to have more space and get forward more. We had four or five chances. Some of them were really clear and we could have got into the game that way.

"But then unfortunately we weren't able to get the goal and then they scored the second on the counter and then it was really difficult."

Goalscorer Maxi Gomez told the club's official website: "I am very happy to help the team, we deserved this victory.

"Now we have to continue. Go game-by-game and hopefully continue with this streak."

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 4m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 4m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews