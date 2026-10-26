The Ballon d'Or ceremony is held tonight and while Harry Kane is still the odds-on favourite, there has been a huge move for Kylian Mbappe.

Having been 25/1 just days ago, the Real Madrid and France forward has seen his odds to win a first Ballon d'Or plummet into 2/1, with him now the clear second favourite in the market behind Kane. Lamine Yamal has drifted in a big way as a result, with the Barcelona and Spain winger having at one time been the favourite in the market post World Cup but now 6/1 third favourite. Yamal and Mbappe went head to head on Sunday in El Clasico with the Frenchman scoring a brace to give his side the win at the Nou Camp. Mbappe scooped all of the Golden Boot awards last season, finishing as the top scorer in all of La Liga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup.

Ballon d'Or winner odds (via Sky Bet) Harry Kane - 7/20

Kylian Mbappe - 2/1

Lamine Yamal - 9/2

Lionel Messi - 40/1

Rodri - 40/1

100/1 bar Odds correct at 11:30 GMT