The Ballon d'Or ceremony is held tonight and while Harry Kane is still the odds-on favourite, there has been a huge move for Kylian Mbappe.
Having been 25/1 just days ago, the Real Madrid and France forward has seen his odds to win a first Ballon d'Or plummet into 2/1, with him now the clear second favourite in the market behind Kane.
Lamine Yamal has drifted in a big way as a result, with the Barcelona and Spain winger having at one time been the favourite in the market post World Cup but now 6/1 third favourite.
Yamal and Mbappe went head to head on Sunday in El Clasico with the Frenchman scoring a brace to give his side the win at the Nou Camp.
Mbappe scooped all of the Golden Boot awards last season, finishing as the top scorer in all of La Liga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup.
Ballon d'Or winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- Harry Kane - 7/20
- Kylian Mbappe - 2/1
- Lamine Yamal - 9/2
- Lionel Messi - 40/1
- Rodri - 40/1
- 100/1 bar
Odds correct at 11:30 GMT
Lionel Messi was in the mix after his own World Cup heroics in leading Argentina to the final, but he has been a big drifter and is now out to 50/1, as is another previous Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who won the Golden Ball at the World Cup.
The market is still favouring Englishman Kane who had a stellar campaign with Bayern Munich and England.
Kane scored 64 goals in 56 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions, adding a further eight assists, while for his country Kane netted six in seven World Cup games as the Three Lions finished third.
We haven't seen an English winner of the Ballon d'Or since 2001 when Michael Owen won the award, and in fact, before Jude Bellingham finished third in the voting in 2024, no Englishman had ranked in the top three since 2005.
You can watch the ceremony on DAZN from 7pm GMT.
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