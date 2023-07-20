Australia and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to miss two World Cup games through injury

The announcement came just 90 minutes prior to Australia's kick-off against the Republic of Ireland, with 75,000 in attendance in Sydney to see the co-hosts open the action in Group B.

Kerr picked up a calf problem in Wednesday's final prep session and was forced to watch from the sidelines as her teammates took to the field at Stadium Australia.

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training,” the 29-year-old forward said in a statement.

"I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve."

The Matildas' all-time top scorer, Kerr entered the World Cup as the Australians' poster girl, with 29 goals in all competitions for Chelsea during their most recent double-winning season.