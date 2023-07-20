Australia and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to miss two World Cup games through injury

Australian star striker Sam Kerr will miss at least the first two games of the Matildas' World Cup campaign with a calf injury suffered in training.
The announcement came just 90 minutes prior to Australia's kick-off against the Republic of Ireland, with 75,000 in attendance in Sydney to see the co-hosts open the action in Group B.
Kerr picked up a calf problem in Wednesday's final prep session and was forced to watch from the sidelines as her teammates took to the field at Stadium Australia.
"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training,” the 29-year-old forward said in a statement.
"I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve."
The Matildas' all-time top scorer, Kerr entered the World Cup as the Australians' poster girl, with 29 goals in all competitions for Chelsea during their most recent double-winning season.
As well as the Ireland game, she will miss the clash with a Nigeria team spearheaded by Barcelona's five-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, which takes place in Brisbane on Thursday at 11:00 BST.
An encounter with Canada a week on Monday completes what could prove a difficult group run for Australia, and it is expected that the talismanic Kerr will be assessed before the game.
In on-field matters, Arsenal's Steph Catley took the captain's armband for the Ireland match-up on Thursday morning after a shock 1-0 win for New Zealand over Norway raised the curtain in style in Auckland.
The defender marked the occasion by firing her side ahead from the penalty spot just after half-time, after Hayley Raso was brought down by Marissa Sheva.
Ireland's Girls in Green are appearing at their first World Cup. Vera Pauw's side meet Canada on Wednesday at 13:00 before facing the Nigerians on gameday three.