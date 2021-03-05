Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid free betting tips: Best bets and La Liga preview

It's the biggest game in Europe this weekend as La Liga champions Real Madrid take on leaders and rivals Atletico Madrid. Joe Rindl has a best bet.

One look at the La Liga table and choosing a league champion seems obvious right? There are 12 fixtures to play and Atletico Madrid are top of the table, five points clear of Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand. But, as any fan of Atleti will tell you, things are never as simple as they seem. This is the club who were 30 seconds away from winning the European Cup - twice. And now, with Barca and Real breathing down their necks both winning four of their last five, fans are again worried they’ll fall in the final stages. Given that it is head-to-head record that is the tiebreaker in Spain, anything other than a win for Atleti would give Real an advantage in the title race, and defeat would certainly blow the race wide open. This El Derbi has so much more riding on it than first appears.

Are Real Madrid on the rise? After losing to Real at the start of December, Atletico went on an incredible run, winning their next eight on the bounce. They were only stopped when Celta Vigo scored a last-minute equaliser to deny a ninth win on the trot in early February. And since that game their form reads two wins, one loss and one draw. It’s not season-ending, but with the big two starting to rack up points, a second defeat in three on Sunday could prove the difference come May.

Real sit third, level on 53 points with Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane’s team were unfortunate not to come away with a victory on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Real Sociedad. It was their first slip-up in four games. Another could prove fatal in their bid to retain their crown. Who should I back? Atletico, are without a Liga derby win since 2016. They haven’t tasted victory against their bitter rivals in nine games and I can’t see that changing on Sunday. To add to their woes, Real have a habit of saving their best football for the biggest games, beating Barca as well as Atleti before the winter break. I’m very tempted by REAL MADRID TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at a huge 4/1 with Sky Bet. Click here to back Real Madrid to Win and Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Eight of the last 10 league meetings between these two have had no more than two goals, and this instalment should be no different. Both sides have seen under 2.5 goals in each of their last four fixtures. Expect that to continue as Los Blancos edge a fiery derby.

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid score prediction and best bets 1pt Real Madrid to Win and Under 2.5 Goals at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-1 Real Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)