Ronaldo rescues United with a late wonder strike
Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Ronaldo rescues United

By Sporting Life
22:18 · TUE November 02, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo once again got Manchester United out of jail in the Champions League as the veteran’s stoppage-time strike secured a scarcely deserved point at Atalanta.

Having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old rose to the occasion in Bergamo as he saved under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from defeat.

Ronaldo had already levelled once at the Gewiss Stadium, where Josip Ilicic’s strike went underneath David De Gea at the start of a first half that ended with the forward firing home from Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional backheel.

Duvan Zapata looked to have sealed Atalanta victory when his strike was awarded after an interminable VAR review, but United’s star scored at the death to seal a 2-2 draw.

The late goal saved the blushes of his team-mates after a poor, error-ridden display – hardly the response Solskjaer wanted to the 3-0 win at Tottenham, especially with Manchester City coming to Old Trafford.

But, like so many times before, United found a way to fight back and stay top of Group F heading into the final two fixtures.

