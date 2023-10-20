Aston Villa vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 17/20 | Draw 14/5 | Away 29/10

Super Sunday has a different look to it this weekend, with Aston Villa hosting West Ham. The absence of a 'Big Six' team in this spot is rather refreshing. We do have a Villa side hoping to break into that conversation, however - a team that finished seventh last season and has started this campaign in good form, sitting in fifth after five wins from eight Premier League games. Visitors West Ham might even feel a little aggrieved that they're not getting too much attention for their own solid start, just two places and two points below Villa entering this match-up. Perhaps this game will give us a clearer indication of where the two teams are at the moment then, especially in a primetime televised slot.

What are the best bets? Although I do think Villa are the better side, the match odds are not as appealing as the similar 10/11 available about OVER 5.5 ASTON VILLA CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Over 5.5 Aston Villa corners with Sky Bet It's fair to say that West Ham are most likely to continue playing in a way that has served them well recently, soaking up pressure and targeting teams on the counter. That should hand the initiative to Unai Emery's side to continue their attacking ways and benefit this bet. Only five teams in the league average more than Villa's 5.9 corners per Premier League game this term, and West Ham have allowed the most corners of any team in the league (69, at 8.6 per game). With that in mind, the line looks a little too low and should be bet accordingly.

Additionally, I do like the 9/1 on offer from Sky Bet for MOUSSA DIABY TO SCORE A GOAL ASSISTED BY OLLIE WATKINS. CLICK HERE to back Moussa Diaby to score a goal assisted by Ollie Watkins with Sky Bet Diaby and Watkins have created 14 chances for one another in the Premier League this season, four more than any other pair of players at any other side. The split is 50/50, too, with seven chances created each, so getting double the price for Watkins to assist a Diaby goal than Diaby to assist a Watkins goal is too big of a disparity.

BuildABet @ 11/2 Moussa Diaby to score anytime

6+ Aston Villa corners

Aston Villa 15+ total shots CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet As mentioned, Aston Villa should have the majority of the ball in attacking zones in this one, which could lead to both corners and shots for the home side. Adding Diaby to score to the BuildABet is also of interest given his output for Villa this season, available at slightly more value than Watkins.

Team news

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees for Aston Villa, while Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno remain on the sidelines. Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson are West Ham's only doubts heading to Villa Park through injury.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo; Diaby, Watkins. West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio.