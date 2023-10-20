Sporting Life
Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:28 · FRI October 20, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Over 5.5 Aston Villa corners at 10/11 (bet365)

0.5pts Moussa Diaby to score a goal assisted by Ollie Watkins at 9/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 17/20 | Draw 14/5 | Away 29/10

https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

Super Sunday has a different look to it this weekend, with Aston Villa hosting West Ham. The absence of a 'Big Six' team in this spot is rather refreshing.

We do have a Villa side hoping to break into that conversation, however - a team that finished seventh last season and has started this campaign in good form, sitting in fifth after five wins from eight Premier League games.

Visitors West Ham might even feel a little aggrieved that they're not getting too much attention for their own solid start, just two places and two points below Villa entering this match-up.

Perhaps this game will give us a clearer indication of where the two teams are at the moment then, especially in a primetime televised slot.

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

What are the best bets?

Although I do think Villa are the better side, the match odds are not as appealing as the similar 10/11 available about OVER 5.5 ASTON VILLA CORNERS.

It's fair to say that West Ham are most likely to continue playing in a way that has served them well recently, soaking up pressure and targeting teams on the counter. That should hand the initiative to Unai Emery's side to continue their attacking ways and benefit this bet.

Only five teams in the league average more than Villa's 5.9 corners per Premier League game this term, and West Ham have allowed the most corners of any team in the league (69, at 8.6 per game).

With that in mind, the line looks a little too low and should be bet accordingly.

Additionally, I do like the 9/1 on offer from Sky Bet for MOUSSA DIABY TO SCORE A GOAL ASSISTED BY OLLIE WATKINS.

Diaby and Watkins have created 14 chances for one another in the Premier League this season, four more than any other pair of players at any other side.

The split is 50/50, too, with seven chances created each, so getting double the price for Watkins to assist a Diaby goal than Diaby to assist a Watkins goal is too big of a disparity.

BuildABet @ 11/2

  • Moussa Diaby to score anytime
  • 6+ Aston Villa corners
  • Aston Villa 15+ total shots

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

As mentioned, Aston Villa should have the majority of the ball in attacking zones in this one, which could lead to both corners and shots for the home side.

Adding Diaby to score to the BuildABet is also of interest given his output for Villa this season, available at slightly more value than Watkins.

Team news

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings are long-term absentees for Aston Villa, while Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno remain on the sidelines.

Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson are West Ham's only doubts heading to Villa Park through injury.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Zaniolo; Diaby, Watkins.

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Antonio.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won each of their last 10 Premier League games at Villa Park, their longest home league winning run since October 1983 (13). Before this run, the Villans had only won 10 of their previous 30 home league games (D7 L13).
  • Although they lost their last away league game 3-1 at Liverpool, West Ham have won two of their last three such matches, as many as their previous 18 on the road beforehand (D4 L12).
  • Aston Villa have 16 points from their eight Premier League games this season, their highest tally at this stage in the competition since 2009-10 (also 16). A win here would represent their best points total from their opening nine matches of a top-flight campaign since 1998-99 (21).
  • West Ham have both scored and conceded in nine of their last 10 Premier League games, with the exception being a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in September. The Hammers have scored first in seven of their eight Premier League matches this season, the most of any side.
  • Aston Villa pair Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins have created 14 chances for one another in the Premier League this season (7 each), at least four more than any other duo for any side in 2023-24.
  • Jarrod Bowen has scored in all four of West Ham’s Premier League away games this season (4 goals) - the only players to score in each of their first five away appearances from the start of a season in the competition are Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2001-02 and Mo Salah for Liverpool in 2021-22.
  • Vladimír Coufal has provided an assist in each of his last four Premier League games, the longest ever run of consecutive appearances with an assist by any West Ham player in the competition. Only 10 different players have ever assisted a goal in 5+ straight appearances in Premier League history, most recently Trent Alexander-Arnold in April 2023.

Odds correct 1620 BST (20/10/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS