Aston Villa vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 125/1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 1+ assists

Aston Villa to win

Watkins to score anytime

Watkins 1+ assists

"Premier League title on the line! Battle for fourth going to the wire! Two clubs in European finals! What a final Monday Night Football of the season we have in store!!!" A month is a very long time in football... Five points from six games for Liverpool, and four straight league defeats for the first time in 20 years for Tottenham - Aston Villa's rivals for fourth - killed the Reds' title hopes and near enough gifted Unai Emery's side Champions League qualification. Liverpool form, stats and insights in our new and improved team pages And they've both limped out of European competitions they were expected to win, too. I'm not saying it may not still be entertaining, but given what we've witnessed since early April, and with the Euros on the horizon, it's definitely worth starting to pick your battles when it comes to the TV remote, as we just can't be sure both teams will fully turn up. It's certainly giving off major 'after the Lord Mayor's Show' vibes, or in Liverpool's case before with Jurgen Klopp's final match as manager taking place at Anfield six days later.

What are the best bets?

Liverpool beat a listless Tottenham team 4-2 last time out for just their second win in six league games, the kind of poor form Villa are giving them a run for their money with, by winning just five of 14 in all competitions. However, in recent league matches ASTON VILLA have shown enough for us to be encouraged. Aston Villa form, stats and insights in our new and improved team pages Prior to their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Brighton, which came between the two legs of their Conference League semi-final with Olympiakos, Villa drew two and won two, with victories away at Arsenal and at home to in-form Bournemouth, and both draws seeing them surrender 2-0 leads against Brentford and Chelsea. The 16/5 about a HOME WIN simply looks too large given the hosts were the same price for victory over Manchester City when the duo met at Villa Park earlier in the season, with City actually priced longer than the Reds are on Monday. Villa also need three points from their final two games to absolutely guarantee fourth place, so have a much greater incentive than their opponents. In reality they probably have enough points already, as Tottenham face unstoppable Manchester City in their penultimate fixture.

Ollie, Ollie, Ollie!

Unsurprisingly, the overs line has been drawn especially high, with over 3.5 an odds-on shot. In a match where the bookmakers expect at least four OLLIE WATKINS' price to find the net and/or provide for a team-mate appeals. Watkins tops the Premier League ASSISTS chart with 12 from 35 appearances and is worth backing in both that market at 4/1 and to SCORE ANYTIME at 15/8.

The England striker has scored 19 league goals this season, with only Chelsea penalty hogger Cole Palmer able to match his total goal involvements (31). He'll be confident of adding to his tally against a Liverpool defence that has been breached twice in three successive matches and whose only clean sheet in 14 games in all competitions was achieved on a technicality: in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Atalanta, who were protecting a 3-0 lead.

Team news

Alex Moreno could return for Aston Villa after missing the midweek trip to Olympiacos through injury. Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Nicolo Zaniolo all face late fitness tests. Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is doubtful after limping off during their win over Tottenham last weekend, while Diogo Jota is not quite expected to be ready. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain out.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Diaby; Bailey, Watkins. Liverpool: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.