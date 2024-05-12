Sporting Life
Ollie Watkins celebrates victory at Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
16:59 · SUN May 12, 2024

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football

1pt Aston Villa to win at 16/5 (General)

1pt Ollie Watkins to score anytime at 15/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Watkins 1+ assists at 4/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)

BuildABet @ 125/1

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold 1+ assists
  • Aston Villa to win
  • Watkins to score anytime
  • Watkins 1+ assists

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 16/5 | Draw 7/2 | Away 4/6

"Premier League title on the line! Battle for fourth going to the wire! Two clubs in European finals! What a final Monday Night Football of the season we have in store!!!"

A month is a very long time in football...

Five points from six games for Liverpool, and four straight league defeats for the first time in 20 years for Tottenham - Aston Villa's rivals for fourth - killed the Reds' title hopes and near enough gifted Unai Emery's side Champions League qualification.

And they've both limped out of European competitions they were expected to win, too.

I'm not saying it may not still be entertaining, but given what we've witnessed since early April, and with the Euros on the horizon, it's definitely worth starting to pick your battles when it comes to the TV remote, as we just can't be sure both teams will fully turn up.

It's certainly giving off major 'after the Lord Mayor's Show' vibes, or in Liverpool's case before with Jurgen Klopp's final match as manager taking place at Anfield six days later.

What are the best bets?

Unai Emery Villa

Liverpool beat a listless Tottenham team 4-2 last time out for just their second win in six league games, the kind of poor form Villa are giving them a run for their money with, by winning just five of 14 in all competitions. However, in recent league matches ASTON VILLA have shown enough for us to be encouraged.

Prior to their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Brighton, which came between the two legs of their Conference League semi-final with Olympiakos, Villa drew two and won two, with victories away at Arsenal and at home to in-form Bournemouth, and both draws seeing them surrender 2-0 leads against Brentford and Chelsea.

The 16/5 about a HOME WIN simply looks too large given the hosts were the same price for victory over Manchester City when the duo met at Villa Park earlier in the season, with City actually priced longer than the Reds are on Monday.

Villa also need three points from their final two games to absolutely guarantee fourth place, so have a much greater incentive than their opponents.

In reality they probably have enough points already, as Tottenham face unstoppable Manchester City in their penultimate fixture.

Ollie, Ollie, Ollie!

Ollie Watkins' shot map

Unsurprisingly, the overs line has been drawn especially high, with over 3.5 an odds-on shot.

In a match where the bookmakers expect at least four OLLIE WATKINS' price to find the net and/or provide for a team-mate appeals.

Watkins tops the Premier League ASSISTS chart with 12 from 35 appearances and is worth backing in both that market at 4/1 and to SCORE ANYTIME at 15/8.

The England striker has scored 19 league goals this season, with only Chelsea penalty hogger Cole Palmer able to match his total goal involvements (31).

He'll be confident of adding to his tally against a Liverpool defence that has been breached twice in three successive matches and whose only clean sheet in 14 games in all competitions was achieved on a technicality: in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Atalanta, who were protecting a 3-0 lead.

Team news

Villa 5-0

Alex Moreno could return for Aston Villa after missing the midweek trip to Olympiacos through injury. Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Nicolo Zaniolo all face late fitness tests.

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson is doubtful after limping off during their win over Tottenham last weekend, while Diogo Jota is not quite expected to be ready. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Diaby; Bailey, Watkins.

Liverpool: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won just one and lost 10 (D1) of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool, beating them 7-2 at Villa Park in October 2020.
  • Liverpool have won more Premier League away games against Aston Villa than they have vs any other opponent (16), while only against Newcastle and West Ham (35 each) do they have more wins overall than against Villa in the competition (33).
  • The last four meetings between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in all competitions has seen the scoring opened within the first five minutes of the match, with both sides doing so twice.
  • No fixture in Premier League history has been won by the away side more often than Aston Villa vs Liverpool, with 22 of the 57 meetings between them being away wins.
  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa have won their final home game in three of their four seasons, with the exception being a 1-1 draw with Burnley in 2021-22.
  • Liverpool have only lost their final away league game in one of their eight previous seasons under Jürgen Klopp (W5 D2), going down 1-0 at Chelsea in 2017-18.
  • Aston Villa lost 1-0 against Brighton last time out, but haven’t lost consecutive Premier League games since May last year (1-0 vs Manchester United and Wolves).
  • Liverpool have only lost one of their last 26 Premier League games in May (W19 D6) and are unbeaten in their last 18 since a 1-0 loss at Chelsea in 2018 (W15 D3).
  • Only against Brighton (6) has Ollie Watkins scored more Premier League goals than he has against Liverpool (5). His next goal will be his 20th in the league this season – the last Aston Villa player to score 20+ in a top-flight campaign was Peter Withe in 1980-81 (20).
  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted in four different Premier League games this season, with only Cole Palmer doing so more often (5). He’s done it 31 times overall in the Premier League, with only Wayne Rooney (36) and Thierry Henry (32) doing so more.

Odds correct at 1550 BST (12/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

