Saturday's only game in the Premier League sees Aston Villa host Arsenal and Tom Carnduff sees value in backing a playmaker to star.

Arsenal were beaten by Liverpool in midweek but will remain confident that they will finish in the Premier League's top-four this season. They already hold 4th and have two games in-hand over both Manchester United and West Ham. They need to capitalise on that though and they can do that on Saturday. A win here moves them for points clear of United while also putting the pressure on West Ham who feature on Sunday. The Gunners' performances should set them up for victory here. Villa have been decent enough under Steven Gerrard but Arsenal know the importance of three points in games such as this for their European aspirations.

Following a poor run throughout November and December, Arsenal have recovered their away form with wins in their last two outings against Watford and Wolves. Mikel Arteta's men also held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in their Carabao Cup meeting at Anfield. They hammered both Norwich and Leeds over the Christmas period, scoring nine goals in the process, which demonstrates the ability of this attacking unit when it clicks. On their attacking side, one player worth targeting in this contest is Martin Ødegaard. The playermaker has been in great form but his performances haven't seen the rewards they deserve. At a price of 7/2, there is value in backing ØDEGAARD 1+ ASSISTS. He's demonstrated how he can make things happen for Arsenal going forward at multiple stages this season. Only eight players average a higher number of key passes per game than the attacking midfielder (2.0) in the Premier League this season. He should have a lot more than the three assists on his tally so far.

He's seen an average of 0.21 xA per league outing and possesses an ability to break a defensive line with balls forward. Most key metrics for chance creation see Ødegaard towards the top. It's a surprise to see a price as good as 7/2 available on this selection. He's registered at least four key passes in two of his last three Premier League outings. Arsenal are an intriguing price of 13/10 but this is a Villa side who have avoided defeat in three of their last four at home. Rather than gamble in the outright market, backing ØDEGAARD to contribute in attack looks the best bet.

Aston Villa v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 1pt Martin Ødegaard to have 1+ assists at 7/2 (Betfair) Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)