Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Villa sub scores twice to rescue precious point in Champions League battle

Villa's profligacy looked set to cost them in the battle for fourth place in the Premier League, until Duran struck with precise 20-yard strike before a second goal he knew very little about.

It was enough for a draw that means Villa's Champions League place will be confirmed on Tuesday night if Tottenham fail to beat Manchester City in a game which will also help settle the title race.

Should Spurs win, their hopes of snatching fourth place would continue until Sunday's final round of fixtures, when they travel to Sheffield United while Villa face a more daunting trip to in-form Crystal Palace.

Nothing short of two Spurs wins will do for the north London side – who will boost rivals Arsenal's chances of winning the league if they do get a result of any kind at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal are a point ahead of Manchester City heading into their final game, at home against Everton. City though have a game in hand against Tottenham, but must win it to remain in command given that Arsenal boast a significant goal-difference advantage.

The battle for the title and the Champions League could go to the wire, but Tuesday's 8pm kick-off will play a huge part in determining both outcomes. For Villa, however, this point means that a draw away at Palace will seal fourth place regardless.

