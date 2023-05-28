Aston Villa ended a 13-year European exile after a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton.

First-half strikes from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins ensured Villa finished seventh in the Premier League. Deniz Undav pulled one back – having also had a goal disallowed for offside – but the Seagulls were unable to find a leveller. Seventh represents a triumph for Villa boss Unai Emery, having taken over a relegation-threatened side in October following Steven Gerrard’s sacking.

Villa have been transformed, booking their highest Premier League finish for 13 years, and with it a route into the Europa Conference League. The Seagulls, in Sky Bet League One 12 years ago, are heading to Europe for the first time following their historic season. A few weeks ago the Villa Park finale looked to be a straight shootout for a final European spot yet Brighton had already sealed sixth and the Europa League so all eyes were on the hosts. It did not take long for them to threaten when Jacob Ramsey rampaged down the left and crossed for Leon Bailey to strike the bar from eight yards after four minutes.

It was a warning – one Brighton did not heed – as four minutes later Villa grabbed the opener. Again, Ramsey was the architect when he was given too much time on the left to pick out the unmarked Luiz to guide in low from 15 yards. The Seagulls then wasted a chance to hit back immediately when Evan Ferguson was sent clear, but he blazed over.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side refused to go quietly and were denied a leveller by a tight VAR call after 19 minutes when Julio Ensico’s cross was turned in by Undav, only for the provider to be ruled offside. There had been more than enough to suggest Brighton would cause Villa problems – only for the hosts to double their lead after 26 minutes. John McGinn won the ball in midfield and Bailey sent Ramsey scampering towards goal with Watkins in support. Ramsey looked like had overrun the ball as Jason Steele came out, only to prod past the goalkeeper to give Watkins the easiest of finishes.

