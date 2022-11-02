The enormity of this weekend’s game is beginning to sink in.

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge knowing that anything other than a win will almost certainly see them knocked off the top of the Premier League table with just one round of matches to go before the World Cup interlude, but to beat Chelsea would almost guarantee Arsenal can bask at the head of the table for an entire six-week period, capped by being top at Christmas for the first time since 2007. These symbolic milestones are vital to battling the psychological weight that hangs around the Emirates, to battling the instinctive pessimism of a title challenge against this imperious Manchester City side. But if there is one team who can do it, then it’s probably the one managed by a Pep Guardiola protégé whose summer was spent signing as many Man City players as he could.

Arsenal are City 2.0 Arteta really is a chip off the old block. During the first two-and-a-half years of his Arsenal tenure we thought he was finding a different path as the overly-structured patterns in early 2020 – cagey, suffocating, a Guardiola cosplay – gave way to an improvisational feel with sharper attacking football in 2020/21. Even last year, when some of the patterns came back and Arsenal emerged from the edge of crisis, the formation changes and the transitional speed we saw from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka suggested a marked difference to his mentor. It turns out it was just a variety of sticking plasters, a trial-and-error approach to problem solving until he had the Guardiola players (literally, players who had been trained by Pep) to complete the jigsaw and begin to emulate the perfect triangles, the pitch-length rondos, and the exacting positional structuring taught to him by Guardiola. The measured control Arsenal are finding in matches has been the result of Arteta finally finding balance across his starting XI. In midfield, Granit Xhaka’s repositioning as an eight alongside Martin Odegaard (mimicking the Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne partnership) has provided Arsenal with tactical and technical brilliance in this crucial area of the field, although it is the calm distribution of a new centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes that has really made Arsenal turn a corner.

They might not be flawless defensively – no team has made more errors leading to an opposition shot than Arsenal’s eight, per Fbref – but their team underlying numbers are excellent, and the passing of the duo is exceptional. Saliba and Gabriel have touched the ball more times than any of their team-mates this season, while a look at the ‘touches’ ranking for the entire division, ten other clubs feature a midfielder on the list before we get to Arsenal and Xhaka. The metronomic order comes from these two. Jesus a gamechanger for Gunners Higher up the pitch, it is the introduction of Gabriel Jesus that has changed things offensively and defensively. His work-rate in the press is setting the tone that puts Arsenal tied third in the Premier League for tackles made in the final third (36) and has become the cornerstone of their defending, a structure that sees the likes of Xhaka and Thomas Partey squeeze space in uncompromising high positions where last season they would be caught scrambling across huge midfield gaps.