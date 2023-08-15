Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber to see specialist as concerns grow over knee injury

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will see a specialist to determine the extent of his knee injury, with reports suggesting he is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
The Dutchman, signed from Ajax in a £38.5m summer transfer, limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest in the Gunners’ opening Premier League match.
According to widespread reports he has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which would mean at long spell on the sidelines.
“Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course," read a club statement.
“Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time.”
