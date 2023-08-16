Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is going to remain on the sidelines for a lengthy spell following an ACL injury.

He had to be taken off around the 50th minute against Nottingham Forest in a 2-1 victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 22-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days, the Gunners have confirmed via a club statement.

Timber signed for Arsenal just last month from Ajax for a fee worth £34m , making his debut in the Community Shield win against Manchester City at Wembley.

Arsenal released a statement confirming the injury to Timber.

The club confirmed that the Dutch international “will be out of action for a period of time”, the duration is as of yet unclear.

The statement read: “The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien's rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

Arsenal are in action next away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 21.