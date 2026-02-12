Arsenal vs Wigan predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup
2.5pts Gabriel Martinelli to score anytime at 13/10 (bet365)
0.75pt Martinelli to score 2+ goals at 8/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Martinelli to score a header at 14/1 (bet365)
0.25pts Martinelli to score 3+ goals at 40/1 (bet365)
***All bets in 90 minutes
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Arsenal, fresh from dropped points in the Premier League, now turn their attentions to the FA Cup. The Gunners are already in one cup final and will fancy their chances of getting to another given their squad depth this season.
They made light work of Portsmouth in the last round, winning 4-1 after going behind, and face a Wigan side in serious relegation trouble in League One. The Latics' only win in their last nine came in the FA Cup at Preston, with six defeats in that time as they sit third bottom.
Ryan Lowe was sacked last week and at the time of writing there has been no replacement named, which isn't ideal heading to the best team in the country.
Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly make changes but Arsenal's 'second string' is a top six Premier League side in itself, and shouldn't have any issues dismissing Wigan.
Given GABRIEL MARTINELLI was a substitute in the midweek draw with Brentford, he should start - just as he did in the last round where scoring a hat-trick - and he looks a massive price TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/10. He's scored 10 goals across all competitions this season in limited minutes at an average of 0.68 per 90, with his xG per 90 across all competitions a fantastic 0.58.
Those figures would make 13/10 value in a normal Premier League game, never mind at home to a struggling League One side.
For context, centre-back Gabriell Magalhaes is 3/1 to score, making the Martinelli price even more appealing. I'd make him odds-on, so all the prices available with whoever you bet with rate as solid value.
If the anytime price is value, then so is the TO SCORE 2+ and TO SCORE 3+ at 8/1 and 40/1. As mentioned he scored a hat-trick against lower league opponents Portsmouth in the last round, and in a game where Arsenal are 1/40 in places to win, both are worth a swing.
We'll round off by backing MARTINELLI TO SCORE A HEADER at 14/1. He scored two headers from corners against Portsmouth and came agonisingly close to scoring with his head against Nottingham Forest last month too, so it's worth a go with Arsenal likely to dominate territory and win plenty of set-pieces.
The staking plan is set up in a way that we make profit should Martinelli score anytime, with anything else a bonus.
Odds correct at 10:00 GMT (13/02/26)
