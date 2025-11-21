Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Arsenal to win to nil at 13/10 (BetVictor) 1pt Riccardo Calafiori 1+ shots on target at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Tottenham double chance, Guglielmo Vicario card at 12/1 (William Hill) 0.5pt Tottenham to win, Vicario card at 32/1 (William Hill) 0.5pt William Saliba to score anytime at 18/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff Tottenham's performance against Chelsea in another contest of significance for Spurs supporters was nothing short of a shambles - they were fortunate the scoreline remained at 1-0 to the visitors. The issues is that a trip to rivals Arsenal should hardly deliver much to shout about, well, positively anyway. The Gunners are in pole position once again for a Premier League title but they have the familiar sight of Manchester City in the wing mirror. Mikel Arteta's side should justify the 2/5 for victory in Sunday's main event yet it's a price which is obviously too short to command any serious interest as a single. Instead, I'm siding with RICCARDO CALAFIORI to return 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET in the contest.

Calafiori withdrew from the Italy squad due to a hip issue during the most recent international break but it's one which Arsenal don't seem to believe is serious. The one problem with this bet may be if he's moved centrally in the absence of Gabriel. Even then, they've shown their set-piece threat throughout the recent years of Arteta's reign. As a left-back, Calafiori's had at least one shot in ten of his 11 Premier League appearances - six of those seeing at least two with three returning three. While it may not have translated to as many on target as we'd have perhaps expected, I'm more than happy to side with the volume. Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill I was exasperated to see bet365 had priced GUGLIELMO VICARIO at a measly 9/4 TO BE CARDED in the North London derby. Everything is pointing towards a keeper card, result combination. Referee Michael Oliver isn’t afraid to punish crafty keepers' high jinks, TOTTENHAM are the biggest price they’ve been at the Emirates for a good few years and the only team to take points off Arsenal at home this season had their keeper carded (Manchester City). Not to worry though, because William Hill’s price is just about big enough and let me assure you, I am not doing these punts for the sake of it. There is a key injury to consider. Gabriel Magalhaes limped off in Brazil’s friendly with Senegal during the international break with a thigh issue that is going to keep him out of action for at least a month.

The impact is two-fold, the balance of the Gunners backline takes a hit so too does their set piece threat. Half of the Gunners goals this season have come from dead balls, as has 22% of their goals across the last two seasons. Mikel Arteta has fielded two XI's without the William Saliba-Gabriel centre back partnership this season. One was a 3-0 win over Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest and the other came at St James’ Park where Newcastle were leading at the interval before Saliba was brought on. Across the previous two seasons, Gabriel’s missed 14 games and Arsenal have dropped points on six occasions. They were odds-on to win in all bar two of those games as well (2-2 at Liverpool and 1-1 at Everton).

Spurs head to the Emirates as major underdogs, a dynamic which has clearly served Thomas Frank's side well this campaign as they are unbeaten on the road (W4 D1). Then factor in the derby element and the fact this is a big chance for the visitors to put a dent in their North London rivals’ title hopes and there is a lot to like about getting the visitors onside. At 12/1 and 33/1, combining Vicario to be carded alongside Spurs TO WIN and WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE are the bets. Score prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham

Joe Townsend How Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table is baffling. They have been dreadful for most of Thomas Frank's 18 matches in charge with too much made of their poor home and strong top-flight away form, and August's win at Manchester City attracting disproportionate focus. Spurs have since travelled unbeaten to bottom-half clubs West Ham, Brighton, Leeds and Everton, beating all but the Seagulls. This record hasn't stretched beyond the league, as they were dominated in draws at Bodo/Glimt and Monaco, and beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

It's no surprise if you've watched them a few times that according to expected points (xP) Spurs warrant closer to 14th (not fifth) place in the top flight and 19th (rather than 10th) in the Champions League's opening phase. This overperformance is simply unsustainable. Tottenham were outclassed in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea that could quite easily have been four times worse and ARSENAL should be backed to put them firmly in their place on Sunday afternoon, with WIN TO NIL advised at what is a very generous 13/10. Erling Haaland has scored the only away goal at The Emirates so far this season in Manchester City's 1-1 draw, with the Gunners winning to nil in all of their other seven games. Arsenal have won seven matches on the road this season too, conceding only once in that span of fixtures.

The media love-in of Thomas Frank has not only overlooked Spurs' largely drab performances but also focused so much attention on their own use of long throws and the increased goalscoring threat of Micky van de Ven that there has been little mention of their shortcomings at the other end. Two of the last three goals Tottenham have conceded have been scored by centre-backs, with Matthijs de Ligt and Fabian Schar joining Wolves defender Santiago Bueno in punishing lax set-piece defending, something that was a huge problem under Ange Postecoglou. With Gabriel missing through injury WILLIAM SALIBA will need to step forward as the primary target and at 18/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME we should back him to successfully fill that void. These derbies have been notoriously chaotic in recent years, with Spurs scoring an own goal in four of the last five meetings, so for them to continue to be a set-piece liability isn't a lot to ask. Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham