Arsenal vs Lens tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Arsenal to win to nil at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
Nine points from a possible 12 in Group B means Arsenal only need one more to secure their place in the Champions League knock-out stages.
Lens head to the Emirates on Wednesday and although the odds suggest otherwise, the Ligue 1 opposition are more than capable of bloodying the hosts nose in the capital, as was the case in the reverse.
Franck Haise’s side beat the Gunners 2-1 in France and are 17/2 to repeat the trick here.
It is fair to say Mikel Arteta’s side rode their luck at Brentford last weekend.
The much scrutinised Aaron Ramsdale almost gifted the hosts an early lead after dawdling on the ball only to be bailed out by Declan Rice’s goal line clearance.
Kai Havertz won it late for ARSENAL to make it three wins in as many games and although the back-to-back defeats against West Ham and Newcastle will still be fresh in the memory, it is tricky to envisage anything other than a home win at the Emirates on Wednesday. Backing the Gunners TO WIN TO NIL boosts the odds to over evens .
Arteta’s side are four points clear of Lens and PSV Eindhoven, which affords the Spanish supremo some wiggle room with selection.
After what happened when these sides last met though, the hosts will not be blase and with David Raya expected to return in between the sticks, the hosts backline should be bolstered.
Leandro Trossard is enjoying his time in North London and his numbers reflect it.
The Belgian has had a direct hand in 10 goals for the Gunners this campaign, scoring two and assisting another in four appearances on the continent.
Given the state of play at the Emirates, he should get the nod ahead of Gabriel Jesus in attack on Wednesday and there is every chance he adds to his tally.
Raya was unavailable in between the sticks against his parent club at the weekend but should return in the place of Ramsdale.
Elsewhere, Havertz's match winning contribution should be enough to earn him a spot in midfield alongside Rice and Martin Odegaard.
As for the visitors, frontman Elye Wahi was sent off at the weekend in Ligue 1 but is available here. He grabbed the winner when these sides met back in October.
Kevin Danso should return in the heart of a three man defence.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Lens: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Frankowski; Thomasson, Sotoca; Wahi.
