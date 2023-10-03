Lens 2-1 Arsenal: Gunners suffer shock Champions League defeat

Arsenal suffered a turbulent night in the Champions League as Bukayo Saka hobbled off during defeat in Lens.

Bad weather grounded Mikel Arteta and his players at Luton Airport for five hours on Monday as their journey to France was delayed. Now their hopes of avoiding a bumpy ride in qualifying for the knockout stages have also suffered a setback after Lens came from behind to record a 2-1 victory at a rocking Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

FT: Lens 2-1 Arsenal



Listen to the ROAR! Arsenal beaten ❌



Look what it means to Lens 🥹 pic.twitter.com/C3sc3PuNCD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

Gabriel Jesus thought he had given the Gunners lift-off when he broke the deadlock with his 22nd Champions League goal. However, hopes of an easy night veered off course as an error from goalkeeper David Raya led to Adrien Thomasson levelling before Saka limped off hurt for the third time in nine days. Elye Wahi then hit the winner with 20 minutes to go to open up Group B as Arsenal now face a tricky trip to Europa League holders Sevilla later in the month.