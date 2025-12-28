Arsenal vs Aston Villa predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts John McGinn to commit 2+ fouls at evens (Paddy Power, Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:15 GMT TV: Sky Sports Premier League Live odds, form and stats

This is a massive game in the title race - a remarkable statement to make after 18 games given that Aston Villa are one of the teams involved. Arsenal lead the way once again but just three points separates the sides in the Premier League table. A home win puts some much-needed breathing space between themselves and their former manager in Unai Emery. It's the make-or-break point for Villa which will tell us if they're the real deal or not. They've passed the first part of the exam with an away win over Chelsea on Saturday night. That, again, a game which underlines Emery's status as one of the best in the game. His influential substitutions turning the flow of the game and securing all three points.

“That was one of the great impacts from a sub in Premier League history!”



The Aston Villa players and fans are loving it at full-time! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/i32sKhsZtj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2025

Emery, understandably, doesn't want to get drawn into talk of the title but avoiding defeat here would only strengthen the small argument that they are capable of going the distance. That's easier said than done against an Arsenal side unbeaten at home this season. Manchester City in mid-September and Crystal Palace in their recent Carabao Cup encounter the only two teams to force a draw after 90 minutes. Villa's draw with Chelsea did deliver a fifth yellow of the season to right-back Matty Cash which does give them a slight headache in that position, particularly with other defensive absentees. They're also without the influential Boubacar Kamara as he joins Cash on the suspension list. It's likely Emery will have to field a midfielder on the right side of the back four.

I'm going to guess that may well be JOHN MCGINN who has been on that side of the pitch in recent weeks. It makes the even money price on 2+ FOULS COMMITTED an interesting play. Even if he's not there, it's still decent enough value but he would be tasked with supporting the likely right-back anyway, that may well also be Lamare Bogarde. McGinn's committed at least a foul in seven of his last eight league outings with the away win over Leeds seeing a significant four. This game could see far more emphasis on the defensive side of his game and with Arsenal possessing lively wingers out wide, he should be in for a busy evening.