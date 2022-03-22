After a profitable night on Monday, Joe Rindl returns with a Women's UCL preview and best bet as Arsenal host Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals.

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League 1pt Arsenal to win at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

English hopes in the Women’s Champions League rest with Arsenal. Jonas Eidevall's side were the only team from the Women’s Super League to make it to the quarter-finals. The Gunners reached this stage after qualifying as Group C runners-up, collecting nine points from their six matches and edging through despite losing their last two group fixtures. Arsenal have a proud history on the continental stage, having won the competition back in 2007, the only British side to have reached the summit of European club football. This will be their 14th appearance at this stage of the competition, although it’s only the second time they have even appeared in the UCL over the past seven years, with a flurry of third-placed finishes in the WSL denying them qualification.

Still, don’t let Arsenal’s barren recent pedigree fool you. This season the Gunners have been ace domestically. Arsenal top the WSL having won each of their past five games in all competitions by a total scoreline of 19-2. Watching Arsenal this season you’re treated to an attacking masterclass. Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema, now in a deeper role, justifies her label as one of the best attackers in the women’s game, and is continuing to attract interest from European champions Barcelona. New signing Stina Blackstenius has hit the ground running, while Beth McCabe continues to silently go about her business as a deadly assassin happy to play second fiddle.

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg stand between Arsenal and a spot in the semi-finals. This game will not be an easy task, just ask London rivals Chelsea. Last season's runners-up were knocked out of the 2021-22 competition in the group stage, despite only needing a draw in their final game. The Blues were top of Group A heading into matchday six, but crashed out after a brutal 4-0 defeat against Wolfsburg in December. Tommy Stroot’s side, who won the Champions League in 2013 and 2014, are one point clear of rivals Bayern Munich in their domestic table having won 14 of their 17 matches so far. With five games remaining in the season they’ve scored 50 goals and conceded a joint fewest 12. They're also on an impressive eight-match winning streak.

Wolfsburg are the slight favourites at 29/20, a decision I don’t really agree with. Hosts Arsenal defeated German side Hoffenheim 4-1 in the group stages just three days before Hoffenheim played Wolfsburg and beat them 2-1. Admittedly Hoffenheim then beat Arsenal 4-0 in Germany a few months later, but that was after the Gunners’ qualification had been assured. Only holders Barcelona have beaten the London club on home soil in Europe this season. Other than that one fixture Arsenal boast three wins from three with a combined 10-0 scoreline in this competition. ARSENAL TO WIN at 13/8 with Sky Bet makes appeal and is the value play. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet

Arsenal v Wolfsburg best bets and score prediction 1pt Arsenal to win at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Wolfsburg (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1605 BST (22/03/21)