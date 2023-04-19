Arsenal may have dropped points in recent weeks but a home contest against Southampton provides them with the perfect chance to bounce back.

Pressure. Arsenal may be feeling it. Consecutive 2-2 draws - both of which saw them leading by two goals - has thrown the title race wide open. Manchester City are breathing down their neck - just four points behind with a game in-hand. A home contest against basement club Southampton will be very welcome at this stage. The Saints now clear favourites in the relegation betting, a side losing their fight and one clinging onto their Premier League status.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Arsenal 1/7 | Draw 13/2 | Southampton 16/1

The Gunners have battered bottom-half teams at home this season, and there's little reason to believe there will be any other outcome to kick off the weekend. They've scored at least three in all seven of their home wins against those currently 11th or lower - with five of those seeing the net struck at least four times. It's why they're an odds-on price to score three here, making the 11/10 price on GABRIEL JESUS TO SCORE ANYTIME particularly appealing. CLICK HERE to back Gabriel Jesus to score anytime with Sky Bet If the hosts are scoring a few, there's a great chance that their striker will be involved. He's picked up his scoring touch again after returning from injury.

Jesus has netted four across his last three league appearances, with two coming in their last home encounter - that being the 4-1 hammering of Leeds. It's to be expected but he sees more opportunities in home games than he does away. Jesus has taken 33 shots for six goals and 7.4 xG at the Emirates compared with 26 shots for three goals and 5.0 xG on the road. A point to note there too is that he's played eight games at home and 11 away. Contests against strugglers Forest and Leicester had seven shots in each - he should see plenty of chances as he faces this Saints defence. With the Gunners expected to be on the front foot throughout, and likely to see the corner count hit a decent number, I'm also having a smaller stakes play on ROB HOLDING TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11s. CLICK HERE to back Rob Holding to score anytime with Sky Bet His performance against West Ham was called into question - somewhat unfairly given his role within the squad - but he should be fairly untroubled throughout the 90 minutes here.

He's come in following the injury to William Saliba, and he'll likely continue to partner Gabriel in the heart of the Arsenal defence until the France international's return. Holding has taken two shots across his last four league starts, winning seven aerial duels alongside an effort towards goal against Palace. That's a good sign as they, like Southampton, struggle to defend set-piece situations. Corners are a particular area of concern for the visitors, and with Arsenal taking six corners against Leicester and nine against Forest, they will see chances to strike. That makes HOLDING a bet to score, alongside the shorter prices available on JESUS who will lead the Gunners' forward line.

