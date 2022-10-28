Arsenal look to bounce back from a disappointing week, facing Nottingham Forest at the Emirates. Liam Kelly has two bets for the top vs bottom clash.

Perhaps it is a very positive sign that Mikel Arteta said his Arsenal team need to "reset" following their 2-0 midweek defeat in Eindhoven. Losing away at PSV is entirely plausible after all, but it was only the second loss of the season for the Gunners, such is the level Arteta expects from his players at the moment. In truth, Arsenal still had chances to score in the Netherlands (xG: PSV 0.98 - 1.67 ARS), despite their repeatedly sloppy play.

PSV 2-0 Arsenal

Nevertheless, Arteta made it clear that the standard should be higher, and Sunday represents a good opportunity to return to form. That UEL defeat, and a draw against Southampton in the Premier League last week, can be quickly put in the rear-view when facing Nottingham Forest at the Emirates. Despite a surprise 1-0 victory over Liverpool last week, Steve Cooper's side continue to look like the worst defensive team in the league.

Forest allowed a total of 2.52 expected goals against (xG) at the City Ground, upping their xGA per game average to 1.88 in the PL this term. That is an area a smarting Arsenal side can take advantage of. Although they've been a little off the pace in recent showings, Arteta's men are still averaging an impressive 1.97 xGF per game in the Premier League this season, and are second only to Manchester City in the actual scoring charts with 25. OVER 2.5 ARSENAL GOALS is a reasonable play at even money, then. On the back of a poor week, they can completely dominate the worst team in the league at present. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Arsenal Goals with Sky Bet

If Arsenal are expected to score goals and successfully reset to their early season form, there is another price of interest in the goalscorer markets. Livewire forward GABRIEL JESUS should be backed TO SCORE ANYTIME at the same odds. CLICK HERE to back Gabriel Jesus to score anytime with Sky Bet Despite underperforming his xG numbers again this season, scoring five times from 7.34 xG, Gabriel Jesus' ability to get into good positions is very appealing against this Forest defence. In averaging 0.70 xG per match across Arsenal's 11 league fixtures, the Brazilian makes appeal to get on the scoresheet on Sunday.

