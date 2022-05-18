Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Arsenal v Burnley, including best bet and score prediction
Sporting Life's best bet for Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal v Everton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
15:04 · FRI May 20, 2022

Arsenal's top four hopes are hanging by a thread, but Joe Rindl is backing them to do well against Everton with his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Arsenal Half-time/Full-time at 21/20 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Betfair new customer offer > http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

Arsenal's season is set to end in disappointment, it’s highly likely Mikel Arteta’s side will miss out on the top four. After a slip up against Newcastle in midweek, they must rely on rivals Tottenham to stumble if they are to reach the Champions League.

The Gunners finish their season at the Emirates where they have been excellent this term. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have posted better underlying numbers than Arsenal (2.11 xGF, 1.04 xGA per home game).

Expect a motivated performance with Arsenal’s supporters expecting their players to bounce back and do their bit, while hoping Tottenham fall short.

Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Sunday

Arsenal 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Everton 15/2

Download the Sporting Life app

Everton head down south with safety guaranteed after a come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Frank Lampard’s team have excelled when forced to sit deep and counter-attack, beating Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks

That said, the Toffees have been horrendous away from home under Lampard, averaging 1.00 xGF and 2.11 xGA per game.

Sky bet final day offer > http://m.skybet.com/go/event/29595482/bet?sels=1053559475&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_SLIP_SOTboostSalahKdBSon_2205022

Arsenal are 2/5 favourites but the 21/20 about ARSENAL/ARSENAL HALF-TIME/FULL-TIME is worth getting onside.

Arsenal like to get ahead early, with their average first goal coming in the 30th minute.

Win to nil may be longer at 11/8, but I'd say it's one to avoid with the Gunners' last clean sheet coming against Southampton on April 16.

Arsenal v Everton score prediction and best bets

  • 1.5pts Arsenal Half-time/Full-time at 21/20 (General)

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1700 BST (18/05/22)

Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have their sides on track
More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS