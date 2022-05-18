Arsenal's top four hopes are hanging by a thread, but Joe Rindl is backing them to do well against Everton with his best bet.

Arsenal's season is set to end in disappointment, it’s highly likely Mikel Arteta’s side will miss out on the top four. After a slip up against Newcastle in midweek, they must rely on rivals Tottenham to stumble if they are to reach the Champions League. The Gunners finish their season at the Emirates where they have been excellent this term. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have posted better underlying numbers than Arsenal (2.11 xGF, 1.04 xGA per home game). Expect a motivated performance with Arsenal’s supporters expecting their players to bounce back and do their bit, while hoping Tottenham fall short.

Everton head down south with safety guaranteed after a come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace on Thursday. Frank Lampard’s team have excelled when forced to sit deep and counter-attack, beating Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks That said, the Toffees have been horrendous away from home under Lampard, averaging 1.00 xGF and 2.11 xGA per game.

Arsenal are 2/5 favourites but the 21/20 about ARSENAL/ARSENAL HALF-TIME/FULL-TIME is worth getting onside. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal/Arsenal Half-time/Full-time with Sky Bet Arsenal like to get ahead early, with their average first goal coming in the 30th minute. Win to nil may be longer at 11/8, but I'd say it's one to avoid with the Gunners' last clean sheet coming against Southampton on April 16.

Arsenal v Everton score prediction and best bets 1.5pts Arsenal Half-time/Full-time at 21/20 (General) Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1700 BST (18/05/22)