Arsenal will be hoping to get their title charge back on track with victory over Chelsea. Tom Carnduff is backing an 18/1 goalscorer in his best bets.

It was a positive weekend for Chelsea with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, Leeds and West Ham all dropping points. As six games remain for the Blues, it looks like Frank Lampard will just about keep them in the Premier League. The fact that we can say daft sentences like that as we enter May just further underlines what an appalling season this has been at Stamford Bridge. Big money spent with no idea of their future direction. On the other side, Arsenal's own poor form has seen them hand a massive advantage to Manchester City in the title race. It's now four games without victory - the arrival of Chelsea to the Emirates has come at an ideal time.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Arsenal 4/6 | Draw 14/5 | Chelsea 4/1

Despite their own recent struggles, we can expect to see the Gunners on the front foot throughout. They've been beaten just once at home all season - the shock 3-3 draw with Southampton was also only the fourth occasion where they've dropped points. The dominance is outlined in a number of areas but one of those that catches your eye is the corners. Only Brighton (7.40) and Newcastle (8.00) average a higher amount per home game than Arsenal (7.06). Expect their centre-backs to see opportunities, making the 11/8 on ROB HOLDING TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS a particularly appealing play here. CLICK HERE to back Rob Holding 1+ total shots with Sky Bet A reminder that this market is just for shots, they don't have to be on target. Any effort that is classified as that will make it a winner - even the off balance header that sails wide from a corner.

He scored against Manchester City last time out in a game that saw him register two shots. That extended his run of shots to three games - it's five shots across six outings since coming into the starting XI. Defending set-pieces has been problematic for Chelsea this season and - shock - the appointment of Lampard hasn't provided a solution. All three of Brentford's centre-backs registered a shot last weekend. In case we see a repeat for Holding against City, we'll also back HOLDING TO SCORE ANYTIME at a hefty 18/1. CLICK HERE to back Rob Holding to score anytime with Sky Bet This should be a game that presents him with at least one decent chance to strike. The six shots posted across his last seven games in all competitions have equalled 0.85 xG. In a game that Arsenal should win, HOLDING provides the value at the prices available.

