Arsenal trophy odds: Quadruple on cards for Carabao Cup finalists?

Arsenal are now 33/1 to win an unprecedented quadruple after beating Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate to reach the final of the Carabao Cup.

Having started the season at 250/1 to achieve the seemingly impossible, Mikel Arteta's side drifted to 1000/1 by mid-September after Liverpool followed a Community Shield defeat with seven successive victories in all competitions, including a 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal at Anfield. The Reds' have crumbled since, while the Gunners have dominated on all fronts to move into favouritism in all four competitions.

Arsenal trophy odds (via Sky Bet) To win the Premier League - 2/13

To win the Carabao Cup - 4/5

To win the Champions League - 10/3

To win the FA Cup - 7/2

History beckons for Arteta Despite clear progress under Arteta in recent seasons, best highlighted by three successive runner-up finishes in the top flight, the Spanish coach has not won a trophy since his opening campaign at The Emirates when he lifted the FA Cup at an empty national stadium in August 2020, with the match played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That six-year wait will surely end this season.

Mikel Arteta's only major success with Arsenal was the FA Cup win in 2020