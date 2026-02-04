Arsenal trophy odds: Quadruple on cards for Carabao Cup finalists?

Arsenal are now 33/1 to win an unprecedented quadruple after beating Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate to reach the final of the Carabao Cup.
Having started the season at 250/1 to achieve the seemingly impossible, Mikel Arteta's side drifted to 1000/1 by mid-September after Liverpool followed a Community Shield defeat with seven successive victories in all competitions, including a 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal at Anfield.
The Reds' have crumbled since, while the Gunners have dominated on all fronts to move into favouritism in all four competitions.
Arsenal trophy odds (via Sky Bet)
- To win the Premier League - 2/13
- To win the Carabao Cup - 4/5
- To win the Champions League - 10/3
- To win the FA Cup - 7/2
History beckons for Arteta
Despite clear progress under Arteta in recent seasons, best highlighted by three successive runner-up finishes in the top flight, the Spanish coach has not won a trophy since his opening campaign at The Emirates when he lifted the FA Cup at an empty national stadium in August 2020, with the match played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That six-year wait will surely end this season.
Arsenal reached Wembley on Tuesday with a typically defensively resolute performance, keeping Chelsea at arms length for most of the 90 minutes before Kai Havertz scored deep in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win on the night and spark wild celebrations.
They also sit six points clear in the Premier League after 24 matches, finished top of the Champions League's opening phase as the only team to win all eight of their matches - meaning they progress straight to the round of 16 as the number one seed - and will face League One club Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup in February having coasted past Sky Bet Championship side Portsmouth at the previous stage.
The club have not won the Premier League since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles went the entire 2003/04 season unbeaten, have not won the League Cup since 1987 and have never been crowned champions of Europe.
Why not do it all at once?
Arsenal trophy multiples odds (via bet365)
- To Win a Major Trophy - 1/25
- Premier League/League Cup - Evens
- Premier League/Champions League - 3/1
- Premier League/FA Cup - 5/1
- League Cup/Champions League - 7/1
- FA Cup/League Cup - 8/1
- Premier League/League Cup/Champions League - 8/1
- Premier League/FA Cup/League Cup - 9/1
- Not to Win a Major Trophy - 12/1
- FA Cup/Champions League - 20/1
- Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League - 25/1
- FA Cup/League Cup/Champions League - 28/1
- Premier League/FA Cup/League Cup/Champions League - 33/1
Odds correct at 09:40 GMT (4/2/26)
