West Ham's Declan Rice celebrates

Arsenal table club-record bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice

By Sporting Life
13:41 · TUE June 20, 2023

Arsenal have submitted a club-record offer for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The England midfielder has emerged as a target for the Gunners in recent months and a first bid was rejected earlier in June.

However, the PA news agency reports a second offer has been lodged that eclipses the £72million Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

It is believed the new bid, including add-ons, could total £90million and will test the resolve of Europa Conference League winners West Ham.

Rice, 24, lifted the trophy in Prague on June 8 before owner David Sullivan said he believed that was the skipper’s last outing for the Hammers.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, with manager Mikel Arteta and football director Edu having identified the players they want to add to once again challenge Manchester City.

As well as the record move for Rice, it is understood Arsenal are in talks to land Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea and have reportedly launched bids to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Jurrien Timber of Ajax.

