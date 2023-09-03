Arsenal secure stunning 3-1 stoppage-time win over Manchester United

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus netted late to secure a stunning 3-1 stoppage-time win for Arsenal against Manchester United in a thrilling match-up.

The Gunners were on top early but United scored the opener against the run of play. Marcus Rashford, just as he did in the same fixture last season, finished a counter-attack with aplomb. Arsenal equalised immediately when Martin Odegaard struck a fine finish after a cutback from Gabriel Martinelli and it stayed level at 1-1 entering the half.

The hosts were awarded a penalty just before the hour mark when Kai Havertz went down following a challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Referee Anthony Taylor visited the VAR monitor and overturned the call, though. United thought they had taken a 2-1 lead late on, only for substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s goal to be ruled out for offside. It was Arsenal who would celebrate a late win, however, when a deflected Declan Rice strike squeezed past Andre Onana to give the home team the lead in stoppage time.

