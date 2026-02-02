Arsenal Deadline Day transfer odds: Gunners 13/10 to make a first team signing

Arsenal have been made a 13/10 chance to complete the signing of at least one first team player on deadline day.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 4-0 win over Leeds on Saturday. The January window has delivered very little in terms of ins or outs for Arsenal with no additions being made prior to the final day. Mikel Arteta has seemingly been relaxed about adding to his group but an injury to midfielder/forward Mikel Merino may now spark them into action.

Merino is set to undergo foot surgery which will likely rule him out for most of the season, although he should be fit enough to feature for Spain at the World Cup. Early suggestions on deadline day were that Arsenal had contacted Newcastle over the potential signing of Sandro Tonali. But reports from the north east have claimed that the chase of Tonali has been described by the club as “stupid” and “complete rubbish". It remains to be seen if Arsenal move on to other targets before the window closes at 7pm (UK time).