Arsenal confirm defender Gabriel Magalhaes to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

The centre-back was forced off in the early stages of Tuesday's win over Fulham and requires surgery with the aim of being back for the start of the new campaign. In a statement, the Gunners said: "Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Medical update: Gabriel Magalhaes — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2025

While Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal are still battling for Champions League glory but will now be without the influential Gabriel. That means he'll be absent for both games against Real Madrid, with the first leg of that quarter-final taking place next week. Bukayo Saka's return provided a timely boost for Mikel Arteta, although they are short on defensive numbers with Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White currently sidelined.