Arne Engels

Arne Engels next club odds: Nottingham Forest 6/4 to complete Deadline Day move

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Mon February 02, 2026 · 16 min ago

Nottingham Forest have been priced at 6/4 to complete the signing of Celtic midfielder Arne Engels on deadline day.

It comes amid reports that the Premier League club have seen an improved offer of over £17million rejected by the Scottish champions.

The odds give an implied probability of 40% that Forest land their target in the winter window.

Sean Dyche has already added 6ft 7" striker Lorenzo Lucca to his squad on loan, alongside the permanent signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Manchester City.

Arne Engels - to sign for before February 3 2026 (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Nottingham Forest - 6/4

Odds correct at 0920 GMT (02/02/26)

Engels joined Celtic for a club-record £11million fee in August 2024 and has made 89 appearances across all competitions.

In the 25/26 campaign, he's scored five and assisted a further seven in 37 games as Celtic trail leaders Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table.

The club, now under Martin O'Neill's guidance for the second time this season, have completed the loan signings of Julián Araujo from Bournemouth and forward Tomáš Čvančara from Borussia Mönchengladbach in this window.

FOOTBALL TIPS