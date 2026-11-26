Andoni Iraola will feel grateful his Liverpool side never seem to be the story.
Watching him sheepishly indulge in a few fist pumps to the Kop last weekend, half-revelling in the limelight even as his bashful grin cowered from it, was a curious sight; a visual representation of the slightly paradoxical qualities he holds as Liverpool manager.
Here is a Klopp-esque heavy-metal tactician with an anti-Klopp persona; a humble and understated coach tasked with thrusting Liverpool back into centre stage. And so, given the complexity of the job at hand and his slightly awkward fit for it, Iraola will be hugely relieved that Liverpool are passing strangely under the radar.
Premier League title winner odds (via Sky Bet)
- Arsenal - 1/4
- Liverpool - 6/1
- Brighton - 10/1
- Man City - 13/1
- Bournemouth - 80/1
- Chelsea - 100/1
Odds correct 17:10 GMT (26/11/26)
At best they’re the B-story of this Premier League season, more often than not the foil for something that requires more urgent attention. The 3-0 defeat to Manchester City was all about how Enzo Maresca’s side would respond to their guilty verdict and the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was framed as the moment Arsenal drove home their early advantage.
Topping the lot was last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United, a game so consumed by Mauricio Pochettino’s debut and the post-game crisis claxon it was as if United had somehow literally defeated themselves. It was genuinely difficult to find any analysis of Liverpool’s performance.
But it deserves serious attention precisely because it isn’t getting any. Iraola will love this, not so much to keep attention away from a shy young manager whose previous roles have been at stadiums with capacities of 12,000 and under, but because a club in transition needs as little media attention as possible.
Incidentally, this is why Pochettino is doomed. Man Utd’s malaise runs so deep – and the content machine is so important to so many media outlets - there can be no quiet grace period. Where Iraola can enjoy contemplative pundits giving him time to work things out the Pochettino era has already imploded.
Then again Iraola has made his own luck. Liverpool’s transition has been accepted because there has been very little negativity to focus on. In fact, the assumption they cannot challenge for honours this season has under-sold the successes of the new project – and underestimates how far they can go.
Arsenal and Man City are the only teams who have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Those two games aside, they have won five in a row in the competition and are currently seven points off the top with 81 points left to play for.
There is no reason to write them off just yet, not when so many individuals are already flourishing under Iraola. Florian Wirtz, over whom the Liverpool-linked pundits briefly lost their minds, has found his feet over the last couple of games and emerges as, statistically, the Premier League’s most creative player. Alexander Isak has scored seven league goals in ten, a superb record that puts him on course to win the golden boot.
Bradley Barcola has hit the ground running, Cody Gakpo is better than ever, and Rio Ngumoha has reached new levels, combining to give Liverpool a front five (of which four can start) that looks better than any other in the league. Further back, Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo have been excellent. Milos Kerkez has quietly improved under his old Bournemouth coach, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have proved a media myth that frankly should not have needed proving: that you don’t need a destroyer number six to create a winning midfield. (Inexplicably, collective amnesia has erased from memory Arne Slot winning the title, not two years ago, with exactly the same midfield).
There are obvious flaws still to be worked out, most notably at right-back, and yet ever since the disappointing 0-0 draw with Fulham in mid-September Liverpool have effectively been putting in title-ready performances and results.
Perhaps there is some wishful thinking in that analysis, given the Man City charges and Arsenal’s start have strongly hinted at a damp squib at the top this season.
More level-headed observers might note the inconsistencies within matches, the tactical wonkiness that sees Liverpool lurch into dangerous territory at times.
Nevertheless this weekend provides an opportunity that Iraola, to continue the paradox, might experience as bitter-sweet. He won’t want the pressure, nor the attention, yet if Liverpool win the Merseyside derby on Sunday and Man City take points from Arsenal, it will be difficult to ignore Liverpool – rising into second – as the best bet we have for a title battle.
They might be too raw, Iraola might need more time. But Liverpool’s squad is well-balanced and it contains a strong core who won this division two seasons ago. It has fresh ideas that they players have quickly taken to. And it has a manager who will be happy to quietly play under-dog to Arsenal all year – ready to pounce in the spring.
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