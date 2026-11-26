Andoni Iraola will feel grateful his Liverpool side never seem to be the story.

Watching him sheepishly indulge in a few fist pumps to the Kop last weekend, half-revelling in the limelight even as his bashful grin cowered from it, was a curious sight; a visual representation of the slightly paradoxical qualities he holds as Liverpool manager. Here is a Klopp-esque heavy-metal tactician with an anti-Klopp persona; a humble and understated coach tasked with thrusting Liverpool back into centre stage. And so, given the complexity of the job at hand and his slightly awkward fit for it, Iraola will be hugely relieved that Liverpool are passing strangely under the radar.

Premier League title winner odds (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 1/4

Liverpool - 6/1

Brighton - 10/1

Man City - 13/1

Bournemouth - 80/1

Chelsea - 100/1 Odds correct 17:10 GMT (26/11/26)

At best they’re the B-story of this Premier League season, more often than not the foil for something that requires more urgent attention. The 3-0 defeat to Manchester City was all about how Enzo Maresca’s side would respond to their guilty verdict and the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was framed as the moment Arsenal drove home their early advantage. Topping the lot was last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Manchester United, a game so consumed by Mauricio Pochettino’s debut and the post-game crisis claxon it was as if United had somehow literally defeated themselves. It was genuinely difficult to find any analysis of Liverpool’s performance.

Andoni Iraola celebrates victory over Man Utd

But it deserves serious attention precisely because it isn’t getting any. Iraola will love this, not so much to keep attention away from a shy young manager whose previous roles have been at stadiums with capacities of 12,000 and under, but because a club in transition needs as little media attention as possible. Incidentally, this is why Pochettino is doomed. Man Utd’s malaise runs so deep – and the content machine is so important to so many media outlets - there can be no quiet grace period. Where Iraola can enjoy contemplative pundits giving him time to work things out the Pochettino era has already imploded. Then again Iraola has made his own luck. Liverpool’s transition has been accepted because there has been very little negativity to focus on. In fact, the assumption they cannot challenge for honours this season has under-sold the successes of the new project – and underestimates how far they can go. Arsenal and Man City are the only teams who have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Those two games aside, they have won five in a row in the competition and are currently seven points off the top with 81 points left to play for. There is no reason to write them off just yet, not when so many individuals are already flourishing under Iraola. Florian Wirtz, over whom the Liverpool-linked pundits briefly lost their minds, has found his feet over the last couple of games and emerges as, statistically, the Premier League’s most creative player. Alexander Isak has scored seven league goals in ten, a superb record that puts him on course to win the golden boot.

Florian Wirtz is finding his form