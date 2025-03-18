Man City Women vs Chelsea Women Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 7/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 5/4 When Manchester City sacked Gareth Taylor only days before the Women's League Cup final and asked predecessor Nick Cushing to step in on an interim basis, the new/former boss could hardly have wished for a more difficult start to his second spell in charge. Chelsea won a hard-fought encounter at Pride Park on Saturday to win their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor, who remains undefeated since replacing Emma Hayes in the summer, winning 26 and drawing two of her 28 matches.

That victory has kept the Blues on track for an unprecedented quadruple. With the WSL all but won and mid-table Liverpool awaiting in the FA Cup semi-finals, delivering Chelsea's first ever Champions League triumph will be Bompastor's priority for the remaining months of the campaign. As for Cushing, his sole focus in the short-term is, unavoidably, Chelsea. This will be the second of four successive meetings between the teams in just 12 days, across three different competitions. Although his side competed well at the weekend, as Taylor's team did in a 2-0 league defeat at Stamford Bridge back in November, at the prices it's hard to look past a CHELSEA WIN. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea with Sky Bet The 29/20 about them leaving Manchester with a first-leg advantage in this quarter-final is too big considering the results each side has produced since November, when Chelsea were 10/11 for victory. The Blues were also 8/11 to win in Derby only four days ago.

Chelsea winger GURO REITEN looks to have been overpriced at 11/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME, with the Norway international enjoying a superb season, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances. CLICK HERE to back Reiten to score anytime with Sky Bet In terms of goalscoring she is a clear beneficiary from the change in management with Reiten only two goals from matching her most productive campaign for the club, with that best tally of 13 taking 39 matches to reached in 2022/23. Her price is particularly generous given she is also Chelsea's penalty taker, with four of her 11 goals coming from the spot. There could be some other goalscorer prices of interest on Wednesday night too, with few firms pricing the match in full at time of writing. I'll have another look closer to kick-off and add in anything else that looks worthwhile.