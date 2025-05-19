Any Other Bets: Premier League tips for Tuesday May 20

Football betting tips: Midweek best bets 1pt Will Hughes to be carded in Crystal Palace vs Wolves at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt Daichi Kamada to be carded in Crystal Palace vs Wolves at 10/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Hughes and Kamada card double at 37/1 (Sky Bet) 3pts Bournemouth to commit 13+ fouls vs Manchester City at evens (Sky Bet) 1pt Bournemouth to commit 16+ fouls at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Bournemouth to commit 18+ fouls at 17/2 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 1/2 | Draw 7/2 | Away 19/4

Live odds, form and stats Only 72 hours on from their FA Cup heartbreak, Manchester City must dust themselves off for the visit of Bournemouth. There is European football on the line for both clubs. City have their sights solely set on Champions League qualification and are 1/7 to finish in the top five. Bournemouth have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League and they will fancy their chances of a result at the Etihad because their away record against the sides above them is impressive (W2 D4 L3). So, the visitors will be competitive and the Cityzens will be up for it as well.

The phrase don't poke the bear springs to mind and Tuesday's hosts have certainly been poked by their opponents recently. They have racked up an expected goals (xG) tally of 4.05 across their last two without finding the net. This dynamic leads us to BOURNEMOUTH's FOUL markets, where Sky Bet has the industry best prices for them TO COMMIT 13+, 16+ and 18+ FOULS. All are worth taking.

CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth to commit 16+ fouls with Sky Bet

The Cherries commit 13.7 fouls per game in the Premier League (1st) and consistently hit high tallies in trips to sides above them. Across nine games, they have committed an average of 14.5 with at least 13 fouls on seven occasions, 16 or more fouls in five and 18 or more in 11% of their 36 top-flight games this season.