Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Saturday March 15

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1pt Murillo to score anytime in Ipswich vs Forest at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Murillo to score from outside the box at 66/1 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts West Brom to beat Hull at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) 1pt Barnsley to beat Mansfield at 9/5 (General) 1pt Carlisle to beat Wimbledon at 9/4 (William Hill) 0.5pt Carlisle win to nil at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Carlisle to win and under 2.5 goals at 9/2 (Sky Bet) Further tips may follow

Ipswich vs Nottm Forest Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday

Home 13/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 19/20 I cooled off backing Nottingham Forest centre-back MURILLO over the last couple of months as Forest's form stuttered a little and he seemingly became (frustratingly) more measured in his play. However, there have been enough signs in recent weeks that he's getting back to his eccentric best.

Mansfield vs Barnsley Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday

Home 29/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 6/4 The bookies are struggling to price this match, but we should keep it simple and back BARNSLEY at what is an incredibly overpriced 9/5. Most firms have the Tykes as the outsiders to WIN at a Mansfield team who are without a victory in their past 14 matches, losing 10 of those. There are caveats.