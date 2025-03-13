Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Saturday March 15

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets
1pt Murillo to score anytime in Ipswich vs Forest at 18/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Murillo to score from outside the box at 66/1 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts West Brom to beat Hull at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
1pt Barnsley to beat Mansfield at 9/5 (General)
1pt Carlisle to beat Wimbledon at 9/4 (William Hill)
0.5pt Carlisle win to nil at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Carlisle to win and under 2.5 goals at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Further tips may follow
Ipswich vs Nottm Forest
- Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday
- Home 13/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 19/20
I cooled off backing Nottingham Forest centre-back MURILLO over the last couple of months as Forest's form stuttered a little and he seemingly became (frustratingly) more measured in his play.
However, there have been enough signs in recent weeks that he's getting back to his eccentric best.
Away at Newcastle he headed just wide from close-range at a corner, at Bournemouth he shot from 40 yards out in open play, in the 7-0 home win over Brighton he completed three dribbles from inside his own half into the opposition's final third but just couldn't quite get a shot off.
Against one of the worst defences in the Premier League, it's worth backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at respective 18/1 and 66/1 quotes.
Eleven of Murillo's 19 attempts this season have come from outside the penalty area, four of those from free-kicks.
The Brazilian has already scored a header from a corner this season, and it feels hard to believe he will go the rest of the campaign without finding the net again. Ipswich have taken just a point from their last eight top-flight matches, conceding 23 goals in that time.
West Brom vs Hull
- Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday
- Home 17/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 16/5
Tony Mowbray took a little while to get WEST BROM up to speed but now they're very much in the Sky Bet Championship play-off race.
Form of W4 D3 L2 doesn't tell the whole story, with a current five-match unbeaten including impressive draws at Burnley and Leeds.
Relegation-battling Hull are in good form themselves, losing only once in six games, but they visit an Albion team who have won four of their last five at The Hawthorns, scoring 10 and conceding four goals in the process.
They're absentee list is growing too, with key midfielder Gustavo Puerta sent off deep in stoppage time against Oxford in midweek meaning he joins Joao Pedro in being suspended for this match; the Tigers are already down to the bare bones with six first-team players in the treatment room.
The clincher is the price, with a WEST BROM WIN available at 10/11.
Since the end of November, Hull have gone to every other club currently sitting between second and seventh - Sunderland (won), Burnley (lost), Sheffield United (won), Coventry (lost), Middlesbrough (lost), Bristol City (drew).
Every opponent was priced between 8/15 and 8/11 other than Bristol City, who like Albion were 10/11.
Mansfield vs Barnsley
- Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday
- Home 29/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 6/4
The bookies are struggling to price this match, but we should keep it simple and back BARNSLEY at what is an incredibly overpriced 9/5.
Most firms have the Tykes as the outsiders to WIN at a Mansfield team who are without a victory in their past 14 matches, losing 10 of those.
There are caveats.
Barnsley sacked Darrell Clarke on Wednesday and appointed first-team coach and club legend Conor Hourihane until the end of the season. Mansfield, meanwhile, have shown signs of life, drawing three in a row before a midweek defeat at Exeter.
Ultimately, it is home not away form that cost Clarke his job with only Wycombe taking more points on the road than Barnsley in League One this term.
Regardless of manager - be it Michael Duff, Neill Collins, Clarke and even caretaker boss Martin Devaney - over the past three seasons, they have been imperious away from home, with a record of W23 D15 L18.
Despite the obvious uncertainty, this feels like one worth taking on at 9/5.
Carlisle vs Wimbledon
- Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday
- Home 2/1 | Draw 19/10 | Away 13/10
CARLISLE remain bottom of League Two but thanks to the impact of Mark Hughes since his unlikely arrival as manager they have a fighting chance of staying in the Football League.
A 1-0 defeat at Harrogate last weekend ended a four-match unbeaten run, but continued their impressive upturn in defensive performances.
The Cumbrians have conceded just three goals in their last six matches, keeping three clean sheets - a big shift from their previous average of conceding 1.66 goals per game and keeping a clean sheet once every five matches.
Wimbledon may be fifth in the table, but they have won just one of their last six matches, scoring only four times and failing to find the net in half those games.
Their last away trip saw them beaten 1-0 by Carlise's relegation rivals Morecambe.
All told, there is enough there to encourage me to back CARLISLE TO WIN at 9/4 while also taking smaller stakes to a home victory combined with UNDER 2.5 GOALS and CARLISLE WIN TO NIL at respective 9/2 and 4/1 quotes.
Odds correct at 1820 BST (13/3/25)
