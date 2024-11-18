Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Tuesday 19 November

Albania vs Ukraine Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 19/10 | Draw 2/1 | Away 13/10 Nations League B Group 1 draws to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday. Only three points separate leaders Czechia and current bottom side Ukraine. The basement boys head to Albania in their last game and it is difficult to split the pair. Literally anything is possible for both sides. Albania are only third on goal difference, defeat could see them finish bottom but if they win and results go their way, they could top the group. Goals have been at a premium for Sylvinho’s men, not helped by the absence of Armando Broja.

Aside from the reverse of this fixture, Albania’s last four Nations League games have seen under 2.5 goals click, three have seen one goal or fewer with their most recent clash on Saturday with Czechia ending goalless. In that stalemate there were only four shots on target, a combined xG of 0.76 and no 'big chances'. Ukraine have only scored more than one goal once and their last two games have ended all square. Although the draw doesn’t really suit either side, it looks like the most likely outcome in Tirana and considering the fine margins of both sides recent games, backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER appeals. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet

Czechia vs Georgia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 7/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 16/5 It is in Czechia’s hands in Group 1. They are a point ahead of final opponents Georgia and on track for an immediate return to Nations League A, though they could still finish third. A draw could suit Georgia but if they want to top the group and gain direct promotion they simply must win and will draw confidence from the 4-1 demolition of Tuesday’s opponents in their opening game. After taking maximum points from the first two games, Georgia have only taken one from the next nine on offer. Meanwhile, Czechia have drawn their last two and looked toothless in their last outing. This clash should be on a knife edge and combining GEORGIA TO WIN and their keeper GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI TO BE CARDED appeals at 27/1. CLICK HERE to back Georgia to win and Mamardashvili to be carded with Sky Bet The Liverpool loanee has only been carded once for the senior national side but was carded for time-wasting for the U21’s at the European Championship last year. He has 12 cards to his name domestically, the last two coming for running down the clock. Should his country get their noses in front, no doubt he will be pulling out all the tricks to ensure the three points remain intact. Above all, this bet builder looks an interesting way into a tough match to call.

Montenegro vs Turkey Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 9/2 | Draw 3/1 | Away 1/2 In comparison to some other divisions, Nations league Group B Group 4’s conclusion is a lot more cut and dry. Turkey start the evening two points clear of Wales meaning victory at already relegated Montenegro will guarantee them top spot. The hosts have only scored once in the Nations League and remain pointless at the foot of the table. In what the bookies are pricing to be a routine away win, Turkey’s talisman KEREM AKTURKOGLU’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. CLICK HERE to back Kerem Akturkoglu to score anytime with Sky Bet Benfica’s winger already has four goals in the Nations League, taking his tally to 14 for club and country this season.