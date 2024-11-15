Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Sunday 17 November

Football betting tips: Nations League 2pts Austria -1.5 Asian handicap vs Slovenia (17:00) at 5/4 (bet365) 1pt Erling Haaland to score 2+ vs Kazakhstan (17:00) at 23/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Erling Haaland to score 3+ at 8/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts Under 2.5 goals in Italy vs France (19:45) at 8/11 (General) 0.5pt No first goalscorer in Italy vs France at 17/2 (Sky Bet, Bet Victor) 0.5pt Amadou Onana to score anytime in Israel vs Belgium (19:45) at 7/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Austria vs Slovenia Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 2/5 | Draw 16/5 | Away 11/2 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Strap yourselves in because Nations League B Group 3 has reached what promises to be a thrilling crescendo. AUSTRIA and Norway each have 10 points but the former top the group on goal difference, which puts them in the driving seat for promotion heading into the final round of matches. Ralf Rangnick’s side have been imperious at home, scoring nine and conceding only once in their clashes with Kazakhstan and Norway.

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick

Next up are Slovenia and although the reverse ended all square, the Dragons' lost in Norway, a nation Austria beat 5-1 during the last international break. The hosts should get the job done in Vienna and backing them to cover the -1.5 line on the ASIAN HANDICAP appeals, with this bet landing in both of Austria’s home games in this competition so far. CLICK HERE to bet on Austria vs Slovenia with Sky Bet It is literally the same bet as taking the -1 on the handicap as both bets require Austria to win by two goals, but the Asian line offers a slightly better price.

Norway vs Kazakhstan Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 1/9 | Draw 6/1 | Away 14/1 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Back to the other game in Nations League B Group 3 and because of Austria’s comfortably better goal difference (six goals better), Norway must beat Kazakhstan convincingly to stand any chance of topping the group; a challenge ERLING HAALAND should accept.

Israel vs Belgium Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Sunday

Home 16/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 3/4 Jake Osgathorpe It has been a rotten Nations League campaign for Belgium. In fact, it's been a bad six months for the Red Devils and head coach Domenico Tedesco. They have won just two of nine since the Euros began, and have been thoroughly outclassed by France and Italy in this Nations League group. Lose by three goals in Israel - which does seem incredibly unlikely - and they will finish bottom of the group and be automatically relegated. At the very least they will be in a relegation/promotion play-off against a Nations League A side, so have to view this game as an opportunity to get some confidence back into the squad, so I'm not envisaging too many changes from Tedesco. Israel hung on against France for a goalless draw, but were fortunate to get their first point of the group phase. Belgium should create plenty of opportunities against a porous defensive side who have allowed 2.29 xGA per game across their five contests.

I like the look of attacking a set-piece angle, with Israel showing a propensity to concede a lot of chances from such situations. Across their five matches they have conceded 20 shots from dead-ball situations, so taking Belgium's huge set-piece threat AMADOU ONANA TO SCORE ANYTIME looks worth a small bet. CLICK HERE to back bet on Amadou Onana to score anytime with Sky Bet He's had one big chance from a corner already this Nations League campaign, and has two set-piece goals to his name for Aston Villa. He does also offer an open-play threat too, shooting from distance, so at 7/1 he looks worth a bet.