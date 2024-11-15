Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Sunday 17 November

2pts Austria -1.5 Asian handicap vs Slovenia (17:00) at 5/4 (bet365)
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Strap yourselves in because Nations League B Group 3 has reached what promises to be a thrilling crescendo.
AUSTRIA and Norway each have 10 points but the former top the group on goal difference, which puts them in the driving seat for promotion heading into the final round of matches.
Ralf Rangnick’s side have been imperious at home, scoring nine and conceding only once in their clashes with Kazakhstan and Norway.
Next up are Slovenia and although the reverse ended all square, the Dragons' lost in Norway, a nation Austria beat 5-1 during the last international break.
The hosts should get the job done in Vienna and backing them to cover the -1.5 line on the ASIAN HANDICAP appeals, with this bet landing in both of Austria’s home games in this competition so far.
It is literally the same bet as taking the -1 on the handicap as both bets require Austria to win by two goals, but the Asian line offers a slightly better price.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Back to the other game in Nations League B Group 3 and because of Austria’s comfortably better goal difference (six goals better), Norway must beat Kazakhstan convincingly to stand any chance of topping the group; a challenge ERLING HAALAND should accept.
For the Lions, he has had a hand in 40 goals across 38 appearances (35 goals and five assists) averaging 1.03 goals per 90.
I imagine telling him his nation needs to try and score at least six is like a red rag to a bull and you certainly wouldn’t put it past him. For his country he has netted 10 braces (0.29 braces per 90) and three hat-tricks (0.09).
Although at first glance his price TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and 3+ GOALS may look a little short, given the context of the clash, they are worth a punt.
A caveat is the reverse ended 0-0 but Kazakhstan have not picked up a point since and conceded seven goals without scoring during trips to Slovenia and Austria. Oh, and Benjamin Sesko took home the matchball for the former so there is definitely a chance Haaland emulates his scoring exploits.
Jake Osgathorpe
It has been a rotten Nations League campaign for Belgium. In fact, it's been a bad six months for the Red Devils and head coach Domenico Tedesco.
They have won just two of nine since the Euros began, and have been thoroughly outclassed by France and Italy in this Nations League group. Lose by three goals in Israel - which does seem incredibly unlikely - and they will finish bottom of the group and be automatically relegated.
At the very least they will be in a relegation/promotion play-off against a Nations League A side, so have to view this game as an opportunity to get some confidence back into the squad, so I'm not envisaging too many changes from Tedesco.
Israel hung on against France for a goalless draw, but were fortunate to get their first point of the group phase. Belgium should create plenty of opportunities against a porous defensive side who have allowed 2.29 xGA per game across their five contests.
I like the look of attacking a set-piece angle, with Israel showing a propensity to concede a lot of chances from such situations.
Across their five matches they have conceded 20 shots from dead-ball situations, so taking Belgium's huge set-piece threat AMADOU ONANA TO SCORE ANYTIME looks worth a small bet.
He's had one big chance from a corner already this Nations League campaign, and has two set-piece goals to his name for Aston Villa. He does also offer an open-play threat too, shooting from distance, so at 7/1 he looks worth a bet.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
The circumstances of this clash at the San Siro takes the gloss of what should have been a ding-dong affair.
Italy’s 1-0 victory over Belgium on Wednesday means they are already in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.
As for Les Bleus, despite a lacklustre stalemate with Israel in midweek, they have secured second spot and that is where they will remain unless they can win by two goals in Milan.
On Sunday, Luciano Spalletti will likely rotate with progression already ensured. Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps is without Kylian Mbappe, Loic Blade, Ousmane Dembele, Wesley Fofana and Aurelien Tchouameni.
Focus in both camps may have shifted elsewhere and avoiding injury will be a priority, combined with France’s recent form and the dynamic of the clash UNDER 2.5 GOALS and NO FIRST GOALSCORER are angles worth exploring.
There certainly looks to be some juice in the latter. Backing no goals is available at 17/2 with Sky Bet and BetVictor yet as short as 13/2 with some firms.
Odds correct at 1450 GMT (15/11/24)
