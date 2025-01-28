Any Other Bets: Europa League tips for 30 January

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets 1pt A red card in Ajax vs Galatasaray at 4/1 (William Hill) 0.5pt Each team to get a red card in Ajax vs Galatasaray at 80/1 (William Hill) 1pt Galatasaray to win and Fernando Muslera to be carded at 16/1 (William Hill) 1pt Davinson Sanchez to be carded in Ajax vs Galatasaray at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Sanchez and Jorrel Hato to be carded at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Man Utd to win and Andre Onana to be carded at 12/1 (bet365) 1pt Barnabas Varga to score anytime in Ferencvaros vs AZ at 12/5 (Unibet) 1pt A red card in Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce at 9/2 (William Hill) 0.5pt Each team to get a red card in Midtjylland vs Fenerbahce at 90/1 (William Hill) 1pt Fenerbahce to win and Irfan Can Egribayat to be carded at 8/1 (William Hill) 1pt A red card in Tottenham vs Elfsborg at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Each team to get a red card in Tottenham vs Elfsborg at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill) 0.5pt Elfsborg to win and Isak Pettersson to be carded at 75/1 (William Hill) 1pt Elfsborg double chance and Isak Pettersson to be carded at 30/1 (William Hill) 1pt Besiktas to win and Mert Gunok to be carded at 20/1 (William Hill) *All games kick off 20:00 GMT, Thursday CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ajax vs Galatasaray TV: TNT Sports (Press Red)

Home 11/8 | Draw 11/4 | Away 6/4 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Jesus Gil Manzano takes charge of Ajax’s game with GALATASARAY. The referee has averaged 7.5 cards a game this season, which includes five red cards. With both sides needing a result, things could get heated. Backing a RED CARD in the match and A RED CARD EACH TEAM are the first couple of plays mainly because this referee has hit double-figure card tallies in four of 15 games this season. CLICK HERE to back a red card in the match with Sky Bet I’ll also be coupling Galatasaray TO WIN with their keeper FERNANDO MUSLERA TO BE CARDED, he has 56 career cards and eight in 63 European appearances. CLICK HERE to back Galatasaray to win and Muslera card with Sky Bet

The player card market is worth a look where DAVINSON SANCHEZ is the standout price TO BE CARDED at 11/2. CLICK HERE to back Sanchez to be carded with Sky Bet Sanchez has seven bookings in 22 league and Europa League games this term and should be tasked with containing Brian Brobbey, a player drawing 2.3 fouls per game in this competition. Combining Sanchez with JORREL HATO also appeals in a CARD DOUBLE at 19/1. The latter has three cards in six UEL appearances this season. CLICK HERE to back Sanchez and Hato to be carded with Sky Bet

FCSB vs Manchester United TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 17/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 11/20 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Manchester United keeper Andre Onana

Tom has a full preview of the game with the stakes eloquently explained. Although I am reluctant to side with inconsistent MANCHESTER UNITED the referee appointment is a good’un so I wanted to combine them with an ANDRE ONANA CARD. CLICK HERE to back Man Utd to win and Onana to be carded with Sky Bet Referee Harm Osmers has carded six keepers in 18 games this season (two in one game) and five have come in his last 11 appearances. In total, two were for arguments, three for time wasting and one was a straight red for Manuel Neuer for a last man foul. There is a caveat to this one... Altay Bayindir is likely to start ahead of Onana as United's cup keeper. If he does, just swap the players round.

Ferencvaros vs AZ Alkmaar TV: TNT Sports (Press Red)

Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 19/10 Jake Osgathorpe The equation is pretty simple for Ferencvaros: they have to win to guarantee themselves a play-off place. As for AZ, they will finish in the top 24, and could even sneak into the top eight, with a win here. It should be an entertaining encounter in Hungary and the hosts' striker BARNABAS VARGA is overpriced at 12/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME and add to his UEL tally of five. CLICK HERE to back Varga to score anytime

The Hungarian side have won two of their three home games, losing only their first against a then-fully-fit Tottenham side. They'll fancy their chances of creating plenty against an AZ side winless away in their UEL campaign, and one who shipped two goals to already eliminated Ludogorets in their last road trip. Varga is Ferencvaros' main man, averaging 0.56 xG per 90 in this competition, so will be on the end of at least a couple of good opportunities in a game his side have to win. Fresh off of a brace in their last home Europa match - one being a penalty which is also a plus for this bet - he'll be looking to fire his side into the play-offs.

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill With both sides needing to win, the stakes could not be higher in Denmark - the jeopardy is palpable! Midtjylland may have the fewest cards in the competition (7Y) but Fenerbahce have the most (26Y 2R); let's hope the Turkish side can drag the hosts down to their level. They've made a habit of it this season, with a total of 51 cards in Europa League games involving Fenerbahce - only one game has seen fewer than six and their opponents have been responsible for 41% of those cards. There have been three red cards in games involving Jose Mourinho’s side, with two coming in the same game and with a card happy referee in charge on Thursday both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO GET A RED CARD are worth a look. CLICK HERE to back a red card in the match with Sky Bet Luís Godinho may have only brandished one red this season but his 29 matches last season saw nine. He also doesn’t mind a keeper card. In 18 games this term, seven keepers (two in one game) have had their name taken so naturally I will be coupling a FENERBAHCE WIN alongside their keeper IRFAN CAN EGRIBAYAT TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Fenerbahce to win and Egribayat to be carded with Sky Bet The stopper has 11 domestic cards in 82 appearances and one in five on the continent. It is worth pointing out he is not Jose’s number one, that is Dominik Livakovic and he could return for Thursday’s match. If Livakovic is in between the sticks, I will be cashing the bet out given his stingy cards record.

Tottenham vs Elfsborg TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Away 11/1